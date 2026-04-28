Katie Miller Responds to ‘Copping a Feel’ and ‘Human Shield’ Claims Against Stephen Miller During WHCD Evacuation

Stephen Miller‘s pregnant wife, Katie Miller, has revealed the reason why the former appeared to be “copping a feel” as they were being evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner (WHCD) after a gunman fired multiple shots at the event held in Washington, DC, this past weekend. She also addressed accusations that Miller used her as a “human shield” during the evacuation.

The White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, Miller, and his wife, Katie, were among the several other attendees at the WHCD, held at the Washington Hilton this past Saturday, April 25.

The event soon turned chaotic as an armed individual rushed past the outermost layer of security and fired multiple shots before he was apprehended by law enforcement officials and the Secret Service at the scene. The suspect was later identified as a 31-year-old California man named Cole Tomas Allen, Reuters reported.

As shots were heard just outside the ballroom, guests, including Miller and Katie, sought refuge under their table. Cameras then captured the couple being escorted away from the scene. However, the moment that stood out most to viewers was when it appeared to show Miller placing his hand on his wife’s chest while keeping her in front of himself.

I can’t get over Stephen Miller using his pregnant wife Katie as a shield during the WHCD incident. What a shameful human. Didn’t think he could sink much lower, but alas Temu Goebbels always seems to manage to reach new depths. pic.twitter.com/ADHGspYHJY — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2026

The footage was widely circulated online, with many pointing out the moment and accusing Miller of using Katie as a “human shield” to safeguard himself from the suspected gunman.

Amid this, Katie spoke with Fox News host Laura Ingraham and explained the reason behind her husband holding her b*east. She said that Miller did so to avoid touching her pregnancy bump.

“What everyone sees is my husband maybe copping a feel but what I would say is that he wasn’t going to put his hands on my stomach because that’s where our baby is and so he just moved his hand upward,” Katie told Ingraham.

Katie revealed that when she later saw the images of the moment on social media, she confronted Miller about it. “I look at Stephen and I was like ‘Did you really need to do that?’ and he’s like ‘What did I do?’ “she said.

Katie Miller on being evacuated from the WHCD: What everyone sees is my husband copping a feel, but he wasn’t going to put his hands on my stomach, that’s where are baby is. He just moved his hands upward… Ingraham: They were saying he was using you as a shield. Miller: He… pic.twitter.com/5f7ZCygcrh — Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2026

Katie also revealed why she was in front of her husband during the high-risk situation. “My dear husband lifts me up, and Brian, who’s our detail, says to Stephen, ‘She goes first,’ and so I went first because the threat was behind us.”

Ingraham then told Katie about the online allegations against her husband. “What they were saying is that Stephen was using you as a human shield.”

Katie responded to the statement by praising President Donald Trump. “They really can’t let Stephen Miller have a good news cycle,” she said, before adding, “You know he’s done so much for this country thanks to President Trump. President Trump has been at the foremost of changing this country and fulfilling every single campaign promise.”

“They could not give Stephen Miller a good news cycle if they tried,” she repeated.

“They had to make me the target, and to that I would say, Stephen did a phenomenal job, and he was behind me and protecting not only me, but our baby,” Katie claimed, dismissing the accusations.