Karoline Leavitt Says Donald Trump’s Late-Night Habit Keeps Her Up: “My Boss Is…”

White House’s youngest press secretary Karoline Leavitt was appointed by Donald Trump at the beginning of his second term.

The 28-year-old took the administration by storm with her impeccable speaking skills, quick thinking, and confidence, which made reporters think twice before asking tough questions during the press conferences.

Despite mixed reactions and backlash, Leavitt has become an integral part of the Trump administration after handling the demanding role with ease.

The mother of one, currently expecting her second child with Nicholas Riccio in May 2026, has been working nonstop amid the volatile political situation in the United States.

Even though Leavitt has previously praised Donald Trump’s views and revealed how his feedback helps her do better at her job, she recently revealed that working for the Republican president also comes with an unusual challenge.

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According to The Irish Star, Donald Trump, who frequently goes to bed late, is reportedly active in talking to key members of his administration, including Karoline Leavitt.

The New Hampshire native attended a Turning Point USA event at George Washington University, where she spoke about Trump’s late-night sleeping habits with host Erika Kirk, the widow of Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025.

“The fact that my boss is up all night and probably going to call at any hour,” Leavitt added. Erika agreed, smiling, that the president sleeps very little.

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Karoline Leavitt echoed Kirk’s comments and added, “Very little. Maybe four hours a night. It’s crazy. I’m a third his age, and I can’t keep up. I tell him that all the time.”

Furthermore, in another separate video interview with FOX 9 Minneapolis–St. Paul, Karoline Leavitt explained that just like her boss, the demanding nature of her role also disrupts her sleep cycle.

“There’s just so much going on all the time, breaking news,” she said.

“You never know what you’re going to get when you wake up, whether it’s the middle of the night or first thing in the morning. And I have all the fake news media apps on my phone,” she added.

According to Global News, while most people would be severely sleep deprived if they were frequently sleeping less than the average seven to nine hours, Donald Trump appears to be a natural short sleeper who remains productive at night.

Back during Trump’s first term, his physician Ronny Jackson told reporters how the former real estate mogul has been a nocturnal person most of his life.

“He’s probably been like that his whole life. He’s just one of those people who just does not require a lot of sleep.” Jackson said in an interview.

According to the Mayo Clinic, although Trump might be an exception, research suggests adults who remain sleep-deprived for a prolonged period may suffer health issues like weight gain, depression, heart disease, and hormone fluctuations including high cortisol levels.

Additionally, Donald Trump is known for his late-night activity on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he reportedly posts when there are fewer people around to “distract, interrupt or stop him.”

The 79-year-old has been vocal on Truth Social, issuing several concerning posts against political figures and rival countries. He has also made multiple spelling and punctuation errors while writing these posts late at night.

Donald Trump was permanently banned from X (formerly Twitter) on January 8, 2021, after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, attempting to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Even after the protest, Donald Trump was posting updates and praising his supporters, calling them “patriots” and saying they would have a “GIANT VOICE long into the future.”

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During her recent appearance on The Katie Miller podcast, Lara Trump was asked several questions about her family members, including her father-in-law, Donald Trump.

When asked who was most likely to call for a chat, she said it was the president, who likes to have insightful conversations late at night.

“He loves a good late-night, random call, early morning chit-chat. Yeah,” she added.