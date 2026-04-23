Lara Trump Appears to Take Light Jab at Ivanka Trump, Then Quickly Does Damage Control

Not only Donald Trump but also other members of his family are in the news from time to time. From viral family feuds to subtle jabs between the female members, the Trump family saga rarely leaves the spotlight.

According to recent reports, Lara Trump took a subtle swipe at her sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, during a podcast appearance, shedding light on current family dynamics.

Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, made certain remarks while speaking on The Katie Miller Podcast, hosted by Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

The weekly podcast was launched on all major streaming platforms, like Apple and Spotify, to give Republican women a platform to speak out in public with authenticity and confidence.

According to Tyla, the podcast has received mixed reactions and focuses not only on political issues but also on casual and fun questions about the guests and their lives outside the political spotlight.

During the podcast interview, Lara Trump was asked a series of questions about her relatives, including her father-in-law, Donald Trump. When asked who was most likely to call for a chat, she said it was the 79-year-old president who reportedly likes to participate in spontaneous conversations.

“He loves a good late-night, random call, early morning chit-chat. Yeah,” Lara Trump added.

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According to The Independent, Lara Trump shared that the last text she received from the president was a “video that the White House put out, and it just said, ‘Love, DJT.” She said that Trump loved the “bombing” footage and claimed he was proud of it.

However, the 43-year-old’s tone abruptly shifted when she was asked who gives the most unsolicited advice. Laughing, she responded, “Maybe Ivanka,” before quickly changing the tone of her comment.

“Yeah, but I feel like she wants to help. Like, she always means so well. But, you know, it’s okay,” she added, attempting to neutralize the words as she realized how her words may backfire on her.

The North Carolina native added, “We take it all in stride. It’s all good.” Katie Miller also asked Lara who gives the best gift in the Trump family. Lara named Ivanka Trump again, this time with clear praise. “Ivanka,” she said without hesitation, noting how sharply Ivanka remembers important events.

“God, we are the worst. Eric and I are the absolute worst. She remembers everything—my kids’ birthdays every single time,” the mother of two added.

Lara Trump said she is “the worst” at remembering important milestones like birthdays, anniversaries, and other notable achievements within the MAGA circle.

“Don’t ask me when I last sent my nieces and nephews a birthday gift on time because I always fail. I’m the worst,” Lara Trump added.

Ivanka Trump has been one of the most popular MAGA figures ever since Donald Trump started his political stint.

She decided to step back from politics during his second term and has reportedly been leading a lavish and laid-back life in Florida, keeping busy with raising her kids and attending high-profile social events.

On the Him & Her podcast, just before her father’s second inauguration, Ivanka Trump opened up her final straw to quit her role in the administration.

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“I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable. There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.” She added, “I know the cost, and it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear.” she added.

While longstanding speculations hint at growing tensions with her stepmother as the reason for her swift exit, there has been no official confirmation. However, the good news for Lara Trump fans is that she is set to appear at the first UFC fight scheduled at the White House grounds on July 4, 2026.