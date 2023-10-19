In the latest teaser trailer for The Kardashians show on Hulu, fans caught a sneak peek of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian sharing a light-hearted moment, igniting speculation about Kylie’s rumored romance with actor Timothee Chalamet. The teaser begins with Kim suggesting the idea of creating a "crazy handshake." Kylie enthusiastically agrees, and the two sisters commence creating their secret handshake on a white couch. The amusing sequence includes moves like "twinkle twinkle," where they wiggle their fingers together, and a perky "scissor" gesture.

In a confessional, SKIMS founder, Kim expresses her joy at seeing a side of Kylie she has not witnessed in a while, asserting, "Kylie is my twin flame forever. She's definitely, obviously, matured so much having babies and growing up. But like, I haven't seen that, like, silly Kylie in a while. She's back to like Tumblr Kylie. You guys know Tumblr Kylie."

As per The US Sun, fans in the comment section wasted not a single minute to connect the dots and affirmed Kylie’s playful demeanor to her rumored relationship with The French Dispatch actor, Chalamet. One fan excitedly remarked, "Can we just say 'she’s dating someone new?'" Another fan drew a parallel, stating, "Tumblr Kylie is basically King Kylie era! And yes, we are here for it and yes, we miss it!!!!"

The notion that relationships can influence different aspects of an individual's personality was explored by another fan who commented, "That’s crazy to think that a relationship can control what parts of you get suppressed when together and what resurfaces once the relationship is over. I guess that’s the implication that’s happening here." The speculation around Kylie’s personal life does not end there. Rumors about a possible pregnancy arose when fans observed her decreased Instagram activity. On Reddit, some suggested that the absence of recent posts might indicate Kylie is expecting. The fan theories ranged from the possibility of more cosmetic procedures to the prevailing sentiment that Kylie Cosmetics' founder might be strategically hiding a pregnancy.

Comments on Reddit reflected the diverse scale of speculation. One user questioned, "Do you think she’s gotten more work done, and that’s why she’s gone into hiding?" However, many fans leaned toward the theory of pregnancy. "Probably... hiding the bump with Timmy," one fan suggested, while another added, "On brand for a babyyyyyyyy. She likes to hide her whole pregnancy."

Kylie, who shares two children with Astroworld rapper Travis Scott – daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1 – is yet to confirm or deny the rumors. As fans eagerly await further developments, The Kardashians drama continues to unfold, adding more layers to the intriguing narrative surrounding Kylie's personal and romantic life.

