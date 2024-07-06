Kanye West’s Attorney Requests Permission to Formally Dismiss His Client

Kanye West's lawyer has recently revealed that his client is ignoring his requests for payment and communication in an ongoing case. Brian Brumfield has hence asked to be removed as West's lawyer in the lawsuit against an autograph dealer who claimed the musician punched him. As reported by ABC7, Brumfield argues he no longer wants to be involved in the lawsuit after the rapper ended their collaboration on June 21.

The documents state, "Defendant also will not speak to counsel and defendant refuses to pay counsel as well." On July 29, the motion by Brumfield will be heard. Earlier this year, Justin Poplawski, who was seeking West's signature in January 2022, filed a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of assault and violence, carelessness, intentional infliction of mental distress, and loss of consortium. West himself has acknowledged hitting the complainant who allegedly sought to profit off his signature.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matthias Nareyek

As reported by HipHopDX, the Yeezy entrepreneur, in a 2022 interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, claimed, "It was 3 a.m. in front of [Soho] Warehouse. I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now.’ I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio…And this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘Whatchu gonna do?' I’ma just tell you, that blue COVID-19 mask ain’t stop that knockout."

He elaborated on the circumstances behind his very distressed outburst. He cited that his cousins had just returned from a meeting with Kim Kardashian to deliver some terrible news. "So now my cousins are coming back and they have not delivered on it. So I ended up getting into an altercation with the guy who wanted to make money off of my autographs. I say, ‘Give me a breather. Get away from me. She is not taking accountability for the fact that she did not do what she was supposed to do, and that added to me being in a mood where I was like, ‘I am not going to have this.'"

Kanye West's former of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, is slamming a new lawsuit claiming the rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, exposed Yeezy employees, including minors, to pornographic videos. — 代孕-选精卵代孕V：Beethoson (@LisaGordon92380) July 3, 2024

Earlier this month, a former employee also filed a lawsuit against the rapper. According to a source, when the fashion designer's newest project, Yeezy Porn, was in production, his wife Bianca Censori shared sexually explicit content with underaged staff. Documents acquired by TMZ from legal sources indicate that Censori allegedly emailed a worker 'a file-sharing link' that was intended for the rapper's Yeezy porn app. Censori, however, denies ever showing explicit material to children. Milo Yiannopoulos, the model's former chief of staff at Yeezy, spoke on her behalf. He stated, “I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent, and categorically and wholly false."