Kanye West ‘Terrified’ of Returning to the US Amid Diddy Case – Will He Leave His $35 Million Mansion Behind?

Kanye West is reportedly reluctant to return to the United States due to multiple lawsuits against him. The rapper and his wife, Bianca Censori are rumored to have relocated to Tokyo, just months after Kanye purchased a massive $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Despite owning this extravagant property, the couple has been living abroad, raising questions about the purpose of such a costly purchase.

According to reports from Daily Mail, Kanye’s decision to avoid the US stems from fears of legal challenges. While he is not implicated in the high-profile sex trafficking case against Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kanye’s past association with Diddy has reportedly made him uneasy. Adding to his concerns are sexual assault allegations made by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

Pisciotta initially accused Kanye of wrongful termination in June, claiming she was fired after refusing his advances. She later expanded her lawsuit in October to include more serious allegations, one of which allegedly involved a studio session with both Kanye and Diddy. Although Kanye has denied all allegations, insiders claim he wants to avoid being dragged into Diddy’s legal troubles.

“Kanye is terrified about everything happening with Diddy,” an insider revealed, noting that Kanye’s decision to remain overseas is unrelated to his children—North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (6), and Psalm (5)—but is entirely motivated by his legal woes. Despite his legal worries, Kanye and Censori have been anything but discreet. Over the past year, the couple has been spotted in luxurious destinations like Tuscany, Paris, Dubai, and now Japan, where they are reportedly settling down. Meanwhile, Kanye has made only a handful of brief appearances in the US, fueling speculation about his reluctance to spend time in the country.

Kanye’s high-profile international lifestyle contrasts sharply with his recent financial losses. His $57.25 million Malibu beach house, designed by renowned architect Tadao Ando, was gutted and eventually sold for $21.25 million, resulting in a staggering $36 million loss. Despite this setback, Kanye moved forward with another major real estate investment—a sprawling $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

The 20,000-square-foot mansion sits on a massive 6.79-acre lot in the exclusive Beverly North Park community. Boasting 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, the property offers a luxurious lifestyle with amenities like a paddle tennis court, a pool house, and a large swimming pool. Inside, the modern design features high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the home with natural light.

A standout feature of the mansion is its multilevel guest house and entertainment pavilion, connected to the main house by a futuristic, open-air bridge supported by steel columns. Kanye purchased the property through the same LLC he used to buy his Malibu home.

The rapper’s decision to spend millions on a Beverly Hills mansion while avoiding the U.S. raises eyebrows. Why make such a significant investment in a country he’s reluctant to stay in? Insiders suggest the purchase could be part of Kanye’s unpredictable approach to life and finances.

For now, Kanye appears focused on living a life of luxury abroad while navigating his legal challenges from a distance. Whether he will return to the U.S. to face these issues remains uncertain, but his actions continue to spark intrigue and speculation.