Kanye West Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Ex-Assistant at Diddy Party in Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Kanye West has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting his former assistant and OnlyFans star, Lauren Pisciotta, during a party co-hosted with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, according to an amended lawsuit. The court documents obtained by the New York Post reveal that Pisciotta, who served as West’s personal assistant from 2021 to 2022, filed the legal complaint on October 8. Although the party was co-hosted by Diddy, he is not accused of any wrongdoing in the said lawsuit.

Pisciotta claimed that the incident occurred years before her employment with the Donda rapper. In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Pisciotta said that West had instructed that everyone at the Santa Monica had to drink what they were served or leave. After taking only a few sips, Pisciotta 'suddenly started to feel disoriented' and began slipping into an 'altered and highly impaired state.'

This video breaks down the allegations made by Ye’s assistant Lauren Pisciotta 👀



According to the suit, Pisciotta woke up the next day with no memory of what had happened the previous night. Her musician client, who was along with Pisciotta that night but remained unidentified in the court filings, was 'too traumatized and disturbed to speak about the night.' The complaint states that Pisciotta wasn't certain if 'any kind of sexual assault had happened to her or her [unanmed] client.' Instead, her immediate concern was whether she had embarrassed herself in front of her client or West. At that point, she had 'no reason to' suspect she had been drugged.

It wasn’t until years later West allegedly told Pisciotta they 'did kind of hook up a little one time' at the event, which led her to conclude that she had in fact been drugged and sexually assaulted that night. The complaint further states, "She could not stomach the fact that she worked for the man who had sexually assaulted her against her will while she was drugged, who then successfully lured her back into his orbit by way of a job opportunity to sexually assault her all over again."

The lawsuit also claims that West failed to pay Pisciotta $4 million in wages, engaged in sex trafficking, repeatedly pressured her for sex, forced himself on her while naked in a hotel room, locked her in a private jet’s bedroom while mast*rbating, and even offered her as a sexual 'gift' to one of his associates. Pisciotta’s amended complaint builds on a previous lawsuit she filed in June 2024, where she accused West of wrongful termination and repeated sexual misconduct.

Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for Kayne West from 2021 to 2022, alleges in an amended complaint obtained by @people that West committed "sexual battery" after serving her a laced drink.



West and his lawyer have yet to comment on the new allegations, but in response to the initial lawsuit filed in June, Ye’s representatives accused Pisciotta of blackmail. “These baseless allegations will be met with a lawsuit from Ye against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to secure employment and other material benefits. When her advances were rejected, she resorted to blackmail and extortion,” a legal representative told the Independent at the time.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).