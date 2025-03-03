Kamala Harris Without Makeup Is Unrecognizable—You Won’t Believe the Transformation!

Politics, like every other profession, is ruthless towards women when it comes to appearance. While men might never be judged for their outward appearance, women are not granted this liberty—not even Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cabinet Ministers, Congresswomen and even first ladies are judged and critiqued over their style. They can never be “too much” or “too little”.

The same criticism was also directed at Kamala Harris. However, she prevailed with her flawless style and makeup.

Kamala Harris is mostly seen in well-fitted power suits in solid dark colors. We can say that she is very well aware of her skin tone and color theory. All her outfits are very work-appropriate. Stitched to perfection, Kamala Harris can carry her suits just as well as she carries her intelligence and ethics.

Kamala Harris is without make-up in a picture posted by her husband, Doug Emhoff, just an hour before the Oscars 2025. In most of her husband’s pictures, she is seen without her face full of make-up and in a messy bun.

Oscars watch party prep. pic.twitter.com/vOU3D1jubQ — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) March 2, 2025

Pictures of Kamala Harris cooking or just chilling at their home without her hair and makeup done are regular occurrences.

These pictures are proof that Harris is completely comfortable with herself and is well-loved and adored. In today’s world, the pressure of looking good is immense. Sometimes, it’s even cited as a reason for a breakup among couples.

During these times, Kamala Harris feels loved and cherished enough by her husband and family to be herself without judgment. This is proof and testament to a loving marriage.

Many people feel comfortable letting their guard down when with family. This appears to be the case for Kamala Harris, who usually manages to unwind during the holidays while maintaining a cheerful and youthful appearance.

We’re all up early this Thanksgiving, getting the table ready and preparing food for dinner. The meal wouldn’t be complete without my cornbread dressing! pic.twitter.com/wxo1BPL52C — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 22, 2018

Consider her 2018 Thanksgiving post, in which she was seen baking joyfully while wearing her civvies. On X, the former name for Twitter, the senator commented, “The meal wouldn’t be complete without my cornbread dressing!” during that time.

Her glowing face in these pictures is enough to make people curious about her beauty routine, which is surprisingly simple. In 2019,Kamala Harris told Cosmopolitan that she used Cetaphil wipes and facial cleanser to maintain a glowing complexion. We imagined that the sales of Cetaphil facial cleaners and Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths were through the roof that year.

Other than that, she uses a simple moisturizer.

.@SenKamalaHarris braves our rapid 🔥 questions, where we ask what makes her a textbook #Libra, how she feels about @MayaRudolph‘s impression of her on @nbcsnl, and of course, what her skincare routine is! 👇

FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/9bPaENOtQk#TheCandidatesCometoCosmo pic.twitter.com/pVFQs9jAkC — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) November 12, 2019

We could not sleuth our way into the brand, but we can assume it’s another over-the-counter product, citing how simple her other products are. Amazingly, Kamala Harris does not use any serums. She finds them overwhelming and very confusing.

With her genes and healthy lifestyle, we assume Kamala Harris will not be shopping for serums anytime soon. Only if we all could have her glow when we grow up.