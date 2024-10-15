Kamala Harris' Vogue Cover Mocked Over Unexpected Photoshop Fail: "Can't Airbrush Stupidity"

Kamala Harris is being roasted by critics online after her recent digital cover for Vogue's October issue was released ahead of the November elections. The incumbent Vice President, who is set to challenge her rival and the ex-president, Donald Trump, seemingly looks good on the surface, but critics on the internet said her face has been heavily airbrushed.

The magazine captioned the post, "Only rarely are individuals summoned overnight for acts of national rescue, but in late July, Vice President @KamalaHarris received one of those calls. With President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection campaign, she was expected to do something unprecedented in American history: to mount, and win, a presidential race in three months," as per New York Post.

But no words of praise could convince some people that her photograph has been overly edited. For instance, @GoldshteynYulia, observed, "Of course, it's photoshopped. Even made her more black." @KingsleyCortes opined, "The airbrushing on Kamala's Vogue cover is HEAVY." @IVLoveForever noted, "When is it not? It's always air-brushed." @TheAmishDude echoed, "This is full-on photoshop." @JuliaBPatriotic quipped, "Instead of VOGUE behind her, it should say VAGUE!"

While some netizens criticized the overall image, others got really specific with their critique. Like @ADillon73 who added, "They cleaned up the turkey neck real good." @2againsttyranny further analyzed, "Her head is TINY, her hands are HUGE.....they are a national magazine, they have all the photoshop in the world, and they release this????" @bundy6842 lamented, "Well you can't airbrush stupidity and she shows that every time she opens her mouth."

@OwenGregorian criticized Harris for her magazine cover shoot while Americans were hit with devastating hurricanes: "The cover came out Friday, but the shoot took place on Monday, just days after Hurricane Helene wreaked devastation, leaving many destitute. Despite this, Harris was hailed by Vogue as 'the candidate for our times.' This tells you everything you need to know about the Democratic 'nominee.'"

Meanwhile, a handful of Harris' supporters came in her defense, like @MitchellAdams90, who attacked Trump with their response, "Donald Trump literally has his face painted orange, and his hair dyed. Please sit down and shut up. Plus since you aren't aware, it's a magazine. That's literally what they do with all their covers." A second Harris fan, @wzowl, compared, "She looks beautiful and unlike Trump, she knows how to wear makeup properly. Weird."

The 2024 presidential race seems to get more intense ahead of the fast-approaching November elections. Her cover may have sparked negative debate among the critics, but Vogue released a statement shortly after, "The team at Vogue loved the images Tyler Mitchell shot and felt the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris's authentic, approachable nature — which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration," as per CNN. Furthermore, in her Vogue cover, Harris specifically recalled she was watching a cooking channel when Biden rang her up to inform her he was leaving the race and hoping to endorse her. "This was a dramatic turn to the day," said the Democratic nominee.