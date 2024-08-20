Kamala Harris Retaliates With an Indirect Dig at Trump For His Racist Nicknames

Vice President Kamala Harris has a message for political leaders who prioritize tearing others down over lifting them. At a campaign rally in Rochester, Pennsylvania, Harris addressed a crowd with a powerful critique of what she sees as a perversion of leadership. She emphasized, “This campaign is about a recognition that, frankly, over the last several years, there’s been this kind of perversion that has taken place, I think … which is to suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down. When what we know is the real and true measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift. That’s what strength looks like. Anybody who’s about beating down other people is a coward.”

As per the reports of HuffPost, Harris, who was joined by her husband Doug Emhoff, and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, did not mention Donald Trump by name. However, her feisty remarks were clearly pointed at him, especially in light of his history of inflammatory comments. Harris further continued, “This campaign for us is really born out of love of country. We love our country, and we know our country is going to be as strong as our willingness to fight for it, and to fight for what we stand for.”

Today, we met with high school students, first responders, and volunteers across Pennsylvania.



It couldn’t have been a better day. pic.twitter.com/Bp8qRNdRxw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 19, 2024

Trump’s campaign, on the other hand, has not shied away from responding to Harris’ comments. A spokesperson for Trump's campaign exclaimed, "The Kamala campaign – liars, frauds, and cowards. She can't even do a sit-down interview or press conference – not even with a friendly outlet – because she's scared to death of being exposed for the coward and fraud that she is."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

As per CNN, Trump has previously attacked Harris with sexist and racist nicknames, questioning her competence and even her racial identity. A while ago, he said, “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until some years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black? I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went – she became a Black person. I think somebody should look into that too.”

Moreover, Trump has criticized Harris and accused her of ton loads of mishaps from the moment Joe Biden stepped down. A while ago, Trump wrote, "Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole. Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can't play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!"