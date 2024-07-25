Kamala Harris is No Longer the 'Most Liberal Senator' as GovTrack Deletes Their Page that Ranked Her

In a surprising twist, GovTrack, which is this popular site for keeping tabs on government, just deleted a page. This page used to rank Vice President Kamala Harris as the most liberal senator out of all 100 U.S. Senators. This move has caused outrage on social media platforms. The deletion was initially made known by a social media account titled @EndWokeness. The account posted a screenshot with the caption saying, "BREAKING: GovTrack just DELETED their 2019 page that ranked Kamala Harris as THE MOST LIBERAL of all 100 Senators It would be a shame if we made it viral."

This news quickly spread. @GuntherEagleman commented, "The media coverup is in full effect!" While @JoeyMannarinoUS added, "They're ALL in the tank for her. Wow." @TheEXECUTlONER had more extreme views, "She's an inciter. Kamala Harris should be impeached as well. She will destroy America." Others interpreted elimination as an attempt to alter public perception.

@Will_Tanner_1 sarcastically remarked, "We aim to inform the voters by hiding critical info from them." @RedWave_Press suggested a broader conspiracy, saying, "Everyone is beginning to cover for Kamala Harris. The media is trying to rig the election in her favor." Meanwhile, @Sassafrass_84 dramatically summarized the situation: "An assassination attempt, a coup, and a cover-up. Did not see this on my bingo card for the month of July."

The context surrounding this deletion is very important. GovTrack confirmed to Fox News Digital that they had removed the 2019 web page ranking Harris as that year's "most liberal" senator sometime within the last two weeks. The organization's founder, Joshua Tauberer, explained that the removal was due to a policy change made "several years ago" to end single-year ratings of lawmakers in favor of ratings based on full Congressional sessions.

Tauberer stated, "We determined that the limited data available in a single year was not sufficient to create a reliable portrait of the activity of legislators, particularly given the ebbs and flows of the legislative calendar, and therefore did not serve as a useful tool to our users and the American public." The timing of this deletion is getting people talking because it happened right when big political news was breaking. President Joe Biden recently announced he was hitting pause on his campaign and throwing his support behind Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. Harris then said she had gathered enough delegates to win the nomination at the next DNC.

GovTrack's analysis in 2019 showed that Harris joined bipartisan legislation "the least often compared to Senate Democrats." During the 2020 election campaign, this ranking was often mentioned, especially by the Trump campaign. They used it to push back against the idea that Harris was a "pragmatic moderate." Now that Harris is aiming for the Democratic nomination, her media supporters seem to be trying to change the way people see her. Axios, for example, recently released an article arguing that it is unjust to blame illegal immigration on Harris, contradicting its own earlier reporting that referred to her as a "border czar."