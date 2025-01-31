Red Carpet Welcome of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff at FireAid Concert, The Couple was Seen ‘Dancing All Night’

Kamala Harris was spotted enjoying a night out with her husband, Dough Emhoff. The former VP and the Second Gentleman weren’t on the stage but nevertheless earned loud cheers from the crowd as soon as they entered the auditorium on Thursday night.

After arriving at the Intuit Dome on January 30, they went straight towards a box seat, where they received a warm welcome from the crowd and other celebrities present. The FireAid Benefit Concert was held to raise the morale of LA following the devastating wildfire. According to the organizers, the proceeding will go toward rebuilding the lives of many people who lost everything in the fire. The fund will also be used for the prevention of further wildfire programs in and around South California.

Kamala Harris and Doug were spotted enjoying the performances of many A-list stars like Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. Talking about the night on X (formerly Twitter), Emhoff shared a photo with Harris. He wrote, “Kamala and I are grateful to be at the FireAid concert tonight in our hometown of Los Angeles. It is a wonderful night that shows the strength and resilience of our city as we begin to recover and rebuild from the devastating wildfires.”

The former Vice President reposted her husband’s tweet, writing, “Thank you to the artists who gathered tonight in Los Angeles for the FireAid Concert. Angelenos will continue to stand together to support those impacted by the wildfires and show gratitude for the first responders who help keep our communities safe.”

This is the second time in a week that the former second couple stepped out for wildfire relief. They also visited the first responders and expressed gratitude for all their help and efforts. Meanwhile, the FireAid Benefit Concert on January 30 was held at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. The concerts have been organized to raise funds for community relief after the devastating LA wildfires that took 29 lives and caused irreversible damage.

Popular rock band U2 donated $1 million towards the cause. Others also came forward to raise funds. At the Kia Forum, Green Day opened the concert, while Samuel L. Jackson added energy to the show at Intuit Dome. From Billie Eilish, Green Day, Gracie Abrams, and Joni Mitchell to Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, No Doubt, and Katy Perry, many popular acts have taken center stage.

The star-studded performers list also included stars like Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, and Stevie Wonder. The FireAid Benefit Concert was live broadcast on many streaming platforms, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Hulu, Max, and Twitch.