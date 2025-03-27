Kamala Harris’ Aides Had a Secret Plan for Biden’s Death During Presidency—What Were They Really Preparing For?

Kamala Harris’s team was reportedly ready to get her in the Presidential race just in case things went south with Joe Biden. Journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’ new book reveals how Harris’ aides had a strategy ready if the worst everyone feared happened.

Citizens and Democratic party members alike showed skepticism when Biden declared he would be running for president a second time. The Democrats’ age and health were factors that raised concerns even among Biden supporters.

Nancy Pelosi, who has been a friend of the Bidens for a long time, showed hesitation when the time to back up the former president came. “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” Pelosi had responded when asked if she was supporting Joe Biden as a candidate.

The former House speaker also noted how the results of the 2024 elections could have looked different if Biden had bowed out sooner. “Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” Pelosi said after Donald Trump was elected as the President of the United States.

Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes’ upcoming book titled ‘Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House’ delves into exactly what was going on inside the Democratic party during the 2024 elections.

The book even claims that Kamala and her team had prepared for the possibility of Biden’s death in 2023 before his first term had even ended. Allegedly, Kamala Harris’ aides had a “death-pool roster” of federal judges on standby, ready to swear her in as the President.

The Guardian even revealed how members of the Democratic Party were already discussing contingency plans in case Biden’s health took a turn for the worse.

The book recalls how poorly Joe Biden performed in the debate against Donald Trump. The debate that took place on June 27, 2024, was what sealed the fate of Biden’s second Presidential run. According to the book, this is when the public opinion of making Biden step down from the Presidential race got even stronger.

Joe Biden withdrew from the race in July, which allowed Kamala Harris to officially become the Democratic Party’s nominee. The upcoming book will likely make bombshell revelations that will delve into the tension that was alleged within the Democratic Party throughout the 2024 elections.

Democratic Party members and the citizens of America seemed to share their lack of conviction when it came to Biden leading the country for the second time. A Gallup survey revealed that 37% of the poll takers saw Biden’s Presidency as “below average.” While 17% thought of him as a “poor” leader.

6% of the total poll takers voted for Biden as an “outstanding” President and 13% voted for him as “above average.” The rest of the 26% of the people who took the poll considered him as “average.”