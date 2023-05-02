Kaley Cuoco Wears Special Tribute to Her Daughter in First Red Carpet Appearance After Becoming a Mom

Kaley Cuoco stepped out with Tom Pelphrey for the first time since welcoming their daughter. The couple attended Pelphrey and Elizabeth Olsen's new HBO Max miniseries "Love & Death" premiere on April 26.

This was their first romantic rendezvous after the birth of their daughter, Matilda, on March 30. Cuoco and the "Ozark" star were all smiles while holding hands as they posed for the cameras. Even though it was a star-studded event, the couple only had eyes for each other.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

"The Big Bang Theory" alumna wore a Grecian-style bright blue sleeveless draped gown and kept her beautiful waves down that complimented her look. Her beau looked dapper in a tan Brioni suit paired with brown Christian Louboutin oxford shoes. Cuoco kept it simple as she sported a few rings and a very unique piece of accessory. The jewelry in question is her elegant 'Matilda' pendant, which was close to her heart all night.

"Yes, this is our first date night since Matilda was born," the proud father of the 3-week-old baby girl told Entertainment Tonight. "It's amazing. I mean, Kaley looks so beautiful. It's a lot of fun. Took some pictures with Matilda before we left home." The actor was referencing the pictures he posted on Instagram right before coming to the event. It was a heartwarming picture of him with both Kaley and Matilda. The family posed in front of the pool as Cuocu kept her baby in a warm embrace. "Mommy and Daddy first night out," he captioned the post.

"Matilda's timing in starting her poop as soon as I get her diaper off. It's like as soon as I take the diaper off, she poops," answered Tom when he was asked about the "wild" time he has experienced being a dad. The 40-year-old revealed how to navigate through times like this; apparently, his secret is not to take things seriously and always keep laughing.

Cuoco and Pelphrey revealed the birth of their firstborn on April 1, calling her the "new light of our lives" as they shared a set of family pictures on Instagram.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" Cuoco wrote, adding, "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family, and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗."

Cuoco and Pelphrey hit another milestone recently when the couple celebrated their first anniversary on Saturday. "The Flight Attendant" star expressed her love and adoration for Pelphry on Instagram by highlighting their journey as a couple. "How it started ▶️ how it's going!" she captioned the post. "Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey ❣️eternally grateful for you and what we have ❣️I love you, bub!"

Pelphrey also shared an affectionate post of his own, sharing a picture of himself and Cuoco posing with "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs and a picture of the couple with their newborn daughter. "Happy One Year bud… best year ever," Pelphrey captioned his photo post. "Love you more each day. ♥️🤍🐣🐣."