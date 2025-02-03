Kacey Musgraves Seen ‘Extremely Sad’ at Grammys 2025 as Beyoncé Takes Best Country Album Win

Kacey Musgraves‘ reaction to Beyoncé’s Grammy win is going viral on the internet. The singer does not seem to be the most gracious loser if her reaction is any indication.

Both Kacey and Beyoncé were nominated across a series of categories for the night. Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter was nominated for the Best Album and took the award home. The 43-year-old singer’s songs were also nominated for ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’.

The Halo singer’s song Bodyguard was in the running for Best Pop Solo Performance. Beyoncé and Post Malone were nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award. The two collaborated on the hit song Levii’s Jeans. Beyonce was also in the running to win the Best Country Solo Performance and the Best Country Song.

today in black history, beyoncé becomes the first black woman to win the grammy for album of the year in 26 years. pic.twitter.com/3wiSrK7zGs — BEY-Z (@beyzhive) February 3, 2025

Musgraves left her mark with her three nominations for the evening. The singer’s song was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. She took the award home for the Best Country Song with her song The Architect.

What caught fans’ attention was the moment Kacey and Beyoncé went up against each other in one category. Both artists were competing to win the Best Country Album category. Beyoncé ended up bagging the award for her album Cowboy Crater.

The camera panned to Beyoncé and her family after Taylor Swift announced her as the winner. The singer’s husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy hugged her and clapped in celebration of her win. The camera then panned to Kacey Musgraves’ face which did not seem too pleased with the turn of events.

In the video, Kacey can be seen clapping while staring straight ahead. Fans were quick to notice the musician’s reaction and labelled her to be “fuming” about her loss. “Kacey looks fuming,” a fan wrote. “Kacey is not having it! HAHAHAHAHAHA, “ a user noted.

A few fans of the singer defended the singer saying she should have won the award instead of Beyoncé. “AS SHE SHOULD! She deserved that award,” one wrote.

Others defended the singer noting that Kacey’s face was “neutral” and she barely reacted. “She legit always looks like that,” one netizen noted. Another chimed in while writing, “It’s literally a neutral expression, it’s barely showing any emotion.”

Another fan strongly defended Kacey by asking Netizens to stop making up drama between the two women. “She’s not “pissed” she’s just disappointed like anyone would be, doesn’t mean she isn’t also happy for Beyoncé too like stop trying to pit two women against each other it’s crazy,” the comment read.

WORST Kacey Musgraves in Ralph Lauren Did she know where she was going? This is a red carpet event, not a daytime country festival. An unfortunate waste of a beautiful skirt. A bralette top, a bolero jacket, and a bolo tie around the neck would have done that skirt justice. pic.twitter.com/vMd01vvtUo — high fashion hooker (@FASHI0NWH0RE) February 3, 2025

Kacey’s outfit for the night also gained a lot of attention from netizens. The star opted for a more “causal” look for the night which received backlash on the internet. She opted for a golden high-waisted skirt Ralph Lauren skirt for the night. The singer paired it with a simple white tank top that left fans confused.

Musgraves made it to a user’s “worst dressed” list for her outfit. “Did she know where she was going?” the user questioned. According to the WWD, the tassel skirt that the singer wore was a part of the Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection that Ralph Lauren came out with.