Justin Bieber's Fans Discovered a Bizarre Link to Sean 'Diddy' Combs in One of His Popular Songs

Recently some videos of Sean Diddy and Justin Bieber from when Bieber was a child have made a comeback on the internet after Diddy's arrest. In the video, people saw Bieber spending 48 hours with the musician. However, his fans are now coming up with a new theory. Bieber's 2020 single Lonely, off his Justice album, purportedly alludes to his experience with Diddy, according to Bieber fans.

He tried to tell everyone…….. pic.twitter.com/F0xaGVshu4 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 22, 2024

In a video uploaded on X, one person said, "Justin Bieber wrote and performed this powerful song, 'Lonely,' to shed light on the painful reality behind Hollywood’s glamour, where young stars often face unimaginable abuse." Another person expressed their support for Bieber and said, "I feel for him so much. I love and pray for him and his family. Unless what 'we' have heard is false it is clear he had NO Choice, I hope he does not blame himself and is on his way to recovery, better yet I hope he has arrived." He had a lot of people blaming his mother and wondering where his parents were.

What ever happened to him as a kid was wrong. I am glad he got sober, grew up, found himself, found God and got on with his life. — MJ (@JoMcLallen) September 22, 2024

While, someone else brought up, "I just listen to the full song Lonely by Justin Bieber & gosh it just breaks my heart. I totally knew something was wrong a long time ago when I saw his interaction with puffy at a very young age. I'm praying for him, the last I knew he was seeking Jesus & I hope he still is." Another person made a similar statement, "I'm older and I've never listened to him or given him much thought. After all of this, my heart breaks for this young man. He is a victim and needs love and support from us." Another user who agreed with the theory said, "Id love to see him come out and just give his side. I know it would feel embarrassing but given the evidence that child was groomed and abused. He deserves all of us surrounding him with compassion and help get his abusers put away."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Prince Williams

Following the resurgence of what seems to be a bogus song online last weekend, some Bieber fans have begun to speculate that the singer may have produced a tune mentioning parties allegedly arranged by 'Diddy' Combs. Three counts of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution were brought against Diddy last week. He maintains his innocence.

Many people on the internet shared a song that the Bieber-sounding singer had performed months ago that mentioned 'a Diddy party' in the days after his incarceration. As reported by NBC News, the song's authenticity remains unproven. Neither Bieber's official outlets nor any streaming providers have mentioned it. The official catalog of Justin Bieber does not even include it. Some listeners thought it may have been AI-generated due to the muted voice and lack of passion. The song, which has been included in several TikTok videos, first went viral in April, when Combs was facing a flood of sexual assault allegations. Ever since then, the song's music videos have amassed tens of millions of views.