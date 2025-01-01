Jurassic World, Mission Impossible & More! 13 Movies You Can’t Miss This Year

If you are a movie buff, it’s high time you start marking your calendar. We wouldn’t want you to miss out on your favorite movies because 2025 has something stunning in the pipeline. This year has a star-studded movie lineup, from superhero tales and spine-tingling horror to family-friendly adventures and iconic reboots.

Here’s a look at the most anticipated titles that will have audiences rushing to theaters.

1. Wolf Man (January 17th)

The first one on the list is Wolf Man, where Leigh Whannell breathes new life into the Universal monster with this chilling horror tale. It stars Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott, and Matilda Firth. The story is about a family on a remote farmhouse as they face a monstrous transformation. This will be a gripping reimagining of the 1941 original with a pretty terrifying start to the year.

2. Captain America: Brave New World (February 14)

Marvel fans, assemble! You’d be excited to see Anthony Mackie take center stage as Sam Wilson dons the Captain America shield. He is all set to step into the shoes of his predecessor. This Julius Onah directed movie pits Sam against political intrigue and personal challenges. Harrison Ford will be seen as President Red Hulk.

3. Paddington in Peru (February 14)

Time for some wholesome family watch time. Everyone’s favorite marmalade-loving bear is back! This time, Paddington is on his way to the Peruvian Amazon to reunite with his Aunt Lucy. The movie has a star-studded cast with names like Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas. A perfect adventure to enjoy with your family that for sure will come with lots of warmth!

4. Snow White (March 21)

A great news for all Disney lovers. Disney’s live-action remake of its 1937 classic is all set to hit the theaters. It stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Greta Gerwig has penned down the story. It is expected that the film will capture hearts with stunning visuals and a fresh narrative twist. It’s a must-watch for Disney fans, old and new.

5. Mickey 17 (April 18)

One of the most awaited releases from this year’s movie list is Mickey 17. From Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho comes a mind-bending sci-fi thriller. The buzz is already on to see Robert Pattinson starring as Mickey. He is playing a “disposable” worker who is given the task of colonizing an ice world where cloning is key to survival. Starring alongside him are Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette. After a few date modifications, the date has been fixed on April 18th.

6. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (May 23)

Ethan Hunt’s final mission is here. Tom Cruise returns to the Mission: Impossible franchise with this action-packed conclusion to the saga. The movie focuses on a race against an evil AI. If you have been an avid follower of this franchise, you better start staying updated about tickets. Because, the seats are sure to go sold out in no time!

7. Thunderbolts (May 2)

Marvel’s antiheroes will be the focus point in this star-studded action flick. It features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour; Thunderbolts is a gritty ride about the darker side of the Marvel universe.

8. Karate Kid: Legends (May 30)

Wax on, wax off—it’s a Karate Kid reunion! Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan have teamed up to mentor a new generation in this nostalgic reboot. Jonathan Entwistle directs it and promises to deliver some stunning action and memorable lessons to the audience.



9. 28 Years Later (June 20)

Danny Boyle and Cillian Murphy reunite for the long-awaited sequel to the 28 Days Later series. The story is set in a world that is still recovering from the zombie apocalypse. You can expect the themes of survival, humanity, and hope from this dark and gritty thriller.

10. Jurassic World Rebirth (July 2)

If you would love to see some sensational dinosaur action, the newest installment of the Jurassic World franchise has to be your go-to option. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, the film takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion. Directed by Gareth Edwards ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and written by David Koepp (the original Jurassic Park ), this chapter is about a daring mission to retrieve DNA samples from three colossal dinosaurs so that the species could be saved from extinction in a dying ecosystem.

11. Superman (July 11)

Some amazing news for DC lovers! James Gunn’s reboot of the iconic superhero is set to attract fans to the theatres. It stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. This movie is about Superman’s struggle to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Nicholas Hoult will be seen playing the role of the sinister Lex Luthor in this much-anticipated release of Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe.

12. The Bride (September 26)

Maggie Gyllenhaal will be seen bringing a new twist to Mary Shelley’s classic tale in The Bride . Christian Bale stars as Frankenstein’s monster and Jessie Buckley will be seen in the bride’s role. Set in 1930s Chicago, this dark reimagining promises a gripping mix of gothic horror and emotions. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a big success. Now, Warner Bros. is betting big on this tale of life and death.

13. Avatar: Fire and Ash (December 19)

This move is a follow-up to The Way of Water . James Cameron’s Avatar franchise will continue with Fire and Ash . This time, it focuses more on the awe-inspiring world of Pandora. The exact plot details are still under wraps. However, fans can expect something wonderful from a cast that has names such as Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Sigourney Weaver. This epic sequel is bound to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Get your popcorn ready—this is a year you won’t want to miss at the movies.