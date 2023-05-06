Julia Fox Heads to Harlem With a Purchase of $2.9 Million Brownstone

Julia Fox is ready to move to Harlem after purchasing a spectacular Neo-Grec townhouse in the heart of the Mount Morris Park Historic District. The "Uncut Gems" star and her model and photographer best friend, Richie Shazam Khan, recently bought a four-story Harlem townhouse for $2.9 million.

According to The Real Deal, the socialite made a down payment of $900,000, and in return received a $2 million loan from First Republic just weeks prior to the bank's collapse. Prior to the purchase, the actress was living in a cramped New York apartment, news that she shared with her Tik Tok followers in January.

The 4,700-square-foot brownstone was listed for $3.65 million last September. The price dropped thrice, finally dropping below $3 million in January. Stefani Berkin of We R New York, who was the listing broker, said she felt the initial price was too high, but it was the lowest number the seller had heard. She said the seller formerly had it listed for over $4 million in 2020, but an agreement fell through. "I came in and had to have a really tough conversation with my seller, the way I think a lot of brokers in this market need to do," Berkin told The Real Deal. "If it's not priced to sell, it's not going to trade."

The 102 West 123rd Street Brownstone was built in 1888 by Charles H. Beer. This gorgeous property has experienced simultaneously extraordinary and elegant renovations that maintain every single inch of its allure. The townhouse measures 20 feet wide and 58 feet deep on a 100-foot lot. The house has a surplus of an area that offers over 4,700 square feet of residential occupancy room, with an extra 1,200 square feet in the cellar. The four-storied property has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The townhouse has a beautifully manicured patio, which leads up to the majestic front gate that opens up to a spacious entry foyer. The parlor floor has a sun-flooded living room and kitchenette with generous space for entertaining guests. A beautiful view of the backyard could be seen through the dining room. The ground floor can serve either as an apartment or as a living space for a duplex. According to the listing, the third floor is set as an entertaining space for the upper duplex apartment. This floor features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a stunning kitchen, and a dining room with an additional wood-burning fireplace.

The fourth floor has three bedrooms. The primary suite, on the south side of the house, features an en-suite bathroom with a custom steam shower, and a large walk-in closet that feeds into the laundry room. The two additional bedrooms are located on the north side of the house. Each floor has a full bathroom.

Julia and Richie aren't the only stars to dabble in Harlem's brownstone market. Last May, actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, set a neighborhood record when they marketed their nearby townhouse at 2036 Fifth Avenue for $7.1 million.