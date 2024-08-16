Joy Behar Ripped Trump for His Affair When Melania Was Pregnant Called Him an 'Insecure Male'

Joy Behar couldn't stand the fact that Donald Trump allegedly slept with another woman when his wife Melania Trump was expecting their only son Barron Trump in 2006. During the April 2024 episode of The View, the moderator Behar ripped apart the former president for his affair with adult star Stormy Daniels while the Hush Money trial was still ongoing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eric Thayer

The all-women panelists of ABC's daytime talk show discussed the possibility that Melania might take the witness stand in the Hush Money trial where the former president was accused of falsifying business records to hide the hush payment he made to porn star Daniels with the help of his ex-attorney and fixer Michael Cohen. But it was his affair that disgusted Behar, per Decider.

When Alyssa Farah Griffin discussed the crux of the case saying the trial is not about his affair with Daniels but the "idea of somebody cheating on their wife who's at home with a one-year-old, I can't think of a worse that could happen to me," when Behar interjected, "Allegedly, he was cheating while Melania was pregnant." But legal expert Sunny Hostin reminded her, "That's not going to come in front of the jury, though, the judge has ruled that won't come up."

To which Behar retorted, "We're on television now. After Melania gave birth to the baby, he found Stormy [Daniels] to shtup around with, right? It's like, people should look at him and say, you know, what kind of an insecure jerk are you? You know what I mean? It's like, 'Oh, my wife's pregnant. I'm not attracted to her big belly or something. And now she's paying attention to the baby and not me. That whole area where all this took place bespeaks of the insecure male that he is."

The Hush Money trial found Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts. Daniels, who was not directly related to the case, was the woman the politician had a sexual relationship with when his Slovenian wife was pregnant. The Republican nominee repeatedly denied the allegations, citing it as a 'political vendetta' orchestrated by his Democrat rival and POTUS Joe Biden, per BBC.

The former First Lady maintained a death silence throughout the trial and obviously didn't appear to testify. Her absence raised many speculations about her relationship with her ex-president husband Trump. While nobody will ever know what she was thinking at the time, her ex-friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff recalled Melania was laughing after his Access Hollywood tape leak, and told her, "I know who I married…" per Daily Beast.

SHOULD MELANIA TESTIFY ON TRUMP'S BEHALF? #TheView co-hosts question how Melania Trump taking the stand in her husband's hush money case would affect the trial. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/yQb55dMvXw — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2024

Meanwhile, co-host Sara Haines echoed in the episode, "She [Melania] knew what she was signing up for. She knew what she was getting into. The part she's upset about is that it went public. It went public, he chose a porn star. So I think she's embarrassed by the smear of everyone getting it, and not being upset herself. It's not a scorned woman."