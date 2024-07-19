Joy Behar Forecasts Biden’s Exit From the 2024 Race on ‘The View’: “Take the Keys Away From Grandpa”

Joy Behar, co-host on The View has made a bold prediction about POTUS Joe Biden's future in the 2024 presidential race. On a recent episode of the popular daytime talk show, Behar argued that mounting pressure from important Democrats and his recent COVID-19 diagnosis would force Biden to step down. While discussing, when representative Adam Schiff called for the same for Biden, Behar didn't mince words. She opined, "It's so depressing. The whole thing. You know, I think that he's gonna drop out now. That's my feeling."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

Behar highlighted how important it is for Democrats to urge Biden to do so. She said, "When [Nancy] Pelosi gets into this, and [Sen. Chuck] Schumer, and Schiff and [Hakeem] Jeffries, and they all say it's time to go...," as per Decider. The co-host also speculated how Biden testing positive for COVID-19 might factor into a potential exit strategy. "The COVID-19, in a way, is like a good way for him to get out, because he needs this time to show how strong he is, and he's sick," Behar remarked. She added, "The time is very, very short now. So, I don't know what's gonna happen, but I wouldn't put it past them to just say, 'Look, Joe. We can't.'"

"It's so depressing....I think he's going to drop out."

Joy Behar is disheartened by top Democratic Party leaders telling Biden to get out of race.

"The COVID in a way is like a good way for him to get out because he needs this time to show how strong he is and he's sick..." pic.twitter.com/PlrnG3gcFr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 18, 2024

Behar, a fan of Nancy Pelosi, argued, "This is not a woman who plays games. And she doesn't feel that he can win, I don't think." Weighing in, co-host Sara Haines asserted that the problem is more than just Biden's age. "It's about a cognitive ability and someone said to me 'Everyone has to take the keys away from grandpa one day,'" as per NBC Montana. Despite her reservations, Haines who has been vocal against the policies and legal issues of Republican candidate Donald Trump, made it very clear that she would stick with the Democratic party no matter who the nominee is.

Oh this is so rich… 🤣😂



Joy Behar strategizes with Jill Biden on how to let people know her Husband is Mentally Competent, and get this….



Says Donald Trump is the one who can’t put a Sentance Together and Has Brain Farts in the Middle of his Speeches 🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣



Really?… pic.twitter.com/ajVOJzwLuL — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) May 29, 2024

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, also maintained her support for Biden. She stated, "I've known Joe for 30-40 years. He gets stuff done. That's what I'm interested in." She argued that she would only think about changing her mind if Biden did badly in the second presidential debate that's scheduled for September. Rumor has it that even former President Barack Obama who has been campaigning and fundraising for Biden, has his doubts about the incumbent's chances against Trump who has been leading in polls.

Many, including Behar's, stances on Biden have changed since the first 2024 presidential debate on June 27. Back in March, she was sure that Biden would "wipe the floor with [Trump]." This change shows that Biden supporters are getting more nervous as the election gets closer. Vice President Kamla Harris is also being reportedly considered by some Democrats in the party.