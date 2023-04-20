Jonathan Majors Dropped by Manager Entertainment 360 Following Domestic Violence Charges

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of domestic abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Actor Jonathan Majors, known for his roles in Marvel's Loki and in films like Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been dropped by his talent manager, Entertainment 360. The move comes after Majors was arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City in March.

According to Deadline, the actor's departure from the agency was due to issues surrounding his personal behavior, and his PR firm, The Lede Company also parted ways with him the last month due to the same reason. As a result, Majors will no longer be attending the Met Gala as a guest of the fashion house, Valentino.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Momodu Mansaray

Majors' arrest on March 25 was over an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. The woman was taken to the hospital with "minor injuries to her head and neck," according to authorities. Majors is expected to appear before a judge on May 8, facing multiple counts of harassment and assault from the New York City D.A.

Despite the charges, Majors' role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains unaffected, and there have been no discussions of dropping him from future projects. He has already shot the second season of Loki and is scheduled to appear in front of the cameras for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, though not anytime soon.

Majors' criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry has released a statement in which she claims that the actor is innocent and may be the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. She further stated that they "are gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Frazer Harrison

The evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where the incident took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who saw and heard the episode, and two written statements from the woman recanting the allegations, according to Chaudhry.

A set of text messages was released to the press by Majors' attorney, wherein the woman involved in the altercation took responsibility for the fight. Her identity was redacted to protect her privacy. "Please let me know you’re okay when you get this," the message read. "They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Majors has had a successful 2023, with Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania grossing a combined $745 million at the box office. He also received rave reviews for his turn as a mentally disturbed amateur bodybuilder in Magazine Dreams, which was acquired by Disney's Searchlight Pictures out of Sundance and set for release on December 8, 2023.

While he has had a successful career thus far, the allegations against him raise serious concerns about his character and behavior. It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will play out and what impact they will have on his career moving forward.

If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.