Jon Stewart’s ‘Anti-MAGA’ Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong—Ends Up Bleeding on The Daily Show but Continues Monologue Like a Pro!

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart made it to the tabloid headlines for a shocking stunt that he pulled off on the show on Monday. Stewart cut his hand on a broken mug but continued his monologue despite the bleeding. The injury occurred as Stewart smashed a coffee mug while discussing prescription drug prices, aimed at the Joe Biden administration.

After briefly glancing at his hand, he moved it under the desk and joked, “I might be going to the hospital soon.” Moments later, as his fingers reappeared above the desk, revealing blood, the audience gasped, but Stewart reassured them, “I’m fine!”

The incident happened while he mocked Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, suggesting better ways to cut spending. He proposed ending $3 billion in subsidies for profitable oil and gas companies, closing a $1.3 billion hedge fund tax loophole, and stopping the $2 trillion spent on a poorly performing fighter jet, arguing that future wars will be fought with drones and blockchain.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, it was unclear if the host sought medical attention, but he continued with his aggressive rant while keeping his bleeding hand out of focus. Netizens slammed the popular personality online and wrote, “Smashing that cup showed exactly how desperate Jon Stewart is not to be totally irrelevant.”

Another was taken and said, “The mug didn’t see it coming.” Another user scarily mocked the host and wrote. ” After a few minutes, he lifts his hand to reveal a bloody mess, and the crowd was not ready.”

Stewart has always criticized and challenged Donald Trump’s policies and his negative influence on American politics. His standard monologues usually include the use of satire to highlight political issues, but they do not indicate support for President Trump. Moreover, Stewart newly returned to host the show again in 2024 after hosting it from 1999 until 2015.

Tonight! @jonstewart takes on DOGE and makes some “cuts” of his own. He’s fine. We hope. — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 25, 2025

Furthermore, as per Variety, previously Jon Stewart criticized how Trump supporters created a fictional version of the former president, ignoring his actual words and actions. On The Daily Show, he mocked their claims that Trump supports workers and free speech, pointing out contradictions in Trump’s statements. Stewart finished his talk by saying that although Trump supports him, consider him a “hero.” because he’s running for a country he describes as worse than it really is.

The comedian is known for his blunt style of breaking into the biggest headlines of the day, providing fearless coverage, expert analysis, and no-nonsense commentary. Meanwhile, The Daily Show, which airs each Monday through Thursday on Comedy Central in the United States, has been going on since 1996.

We’re back! New Daily Show tonight! It’s a bloody good episode…emphasis on bloody…I’m an idiot… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 25, 2025

Under the series of hosts, apart from host Jon Stewart, the show has been formally known as The Daily Show with Craig Kilborn from 1996 to 1998 and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah from 2015 to 2022. The Daily Show has won about 36 Emmy Awards so far, with immense recognition in the American television space.