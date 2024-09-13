Jon Stewart Says Harris 'Hit' Trump Where It Most Hurts in the Debate- His Cherished Family Member

Kamala Harris did her homework right against her rival Donald Trump, and comedian Jon Stewart agreed. The presidential debate on September 10, 2024, was the most anticipated moment in the current political circumstances. And the host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central praised Harris for attacking Trump's most cherished family member in the debate.

"Folks, the eagle has landed," said Stewart sitting alongside a Trump image appearing visibly angry. "She has attacked what is Donald Trump's most cherished family member — his rally crowds," referencing Harris' jab at Trump's obsession with the crowd sizes at his rallies, as per Business Insider.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris put Republican Donald Trump on the defensive at a combative presidential debate.



Harris invited viewers to attend a Trump rally.



She claimed “people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom”.



In response, Trump said… pic.twitter.com/gMPVjr0zuB — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 11, 2024

During the September 10 showdown, the vice president said, "I'm going to invite you to attend one of Donald Trump's rallies. He will talk about 'windmills cause cancer.' And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom." Additionally, she quipped that his rallies are "a really interesting thing to watch."

Furthermore, she said that during his rallies, he talks about everything except what the American people want. "And I will tell you the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your, your desires."

During the presidential debate, Donald Trump claimed that Haitian immigrants are eating people’s pets in the town of Springfield.



It was quickly debunked by the moderators but what are the origins of the claim and is it just a shaggy dog story? pic.twitter.com/hiv5pvOxRE — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 12, 2024

The Daily Show host also weighed in on Trump going off-track moments like further fueling Haitian immigrants' eating cats and ducks in Springfield, Ohio- a claim that ABC moderator David Muir immediately debunked. Stewart said of Trump's pet eating claims, "What the fuck just happened?" Ahead in his episode, he compared the ex-president with Abe Simpson, the subject of the "Old Man Yells at Cloud" meme.

Trump's spokesman Steven Cheung was contacted for the comment on Stewarts debate stance and he slammed the comedian, "Jon Stewart used to be relevant and mildly entertaining" but is now "bitter" and a "shell of a person he used to be. He suffers from a debilitating and devastating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has clearly rotted his brain and ruined his life to the point he has to compensate for his embarrassing inadequacies," per Aol.

After the September 10 debate, Harris's campaign wants a second showdown with Trump in October. It put out an e-mail touting the former prosecutor's performance and asked for more, "Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris or going backward with Trump," as per ABC News.

Asked about the Harris campaign seeking a second debate, Trump told Fox News: "She wants it because she lost." "I have to think about it, but if you won the debate, I sort of think maybe I shouldn't do it. Why should I do another debate?" — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) September 11, 2024

The e-mail ended with a direct question, "That's what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?"

However, Trump refused to commit to a date for another debate, saying, "They want another debate because they lost. So, we'll, you know, think about that."