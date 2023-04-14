Johnny Depp's First Wife Defends Actor And Labels Amber Heard 'Horrific' In Rare Interview

Johnny Depp's first wife Lori Allison lashed out at Amber Heard in a rare interview. Allison, who was married to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star between 1983 and 1985, labeled Amber, 36, "horrific" in the outburst. The 65-year-old make-up artist was 25 when Depp, who was 20 at the time, tied the knot, only to divorce two years later, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Despite their marriage ending, the former couple is thought to have remained close and the 65-year-old explained that she supported him "absolutely" during his headline-making court case, where he successfully sued the "Justice League" actress for defamation.

My cousin, Lori Allison who was Johnny Depp's first wife. Found these photos. pic.twitter.com/PMB2LKkjT5 — Coraline The Great (@corychavis) October 13, 2021

The comments come after Depp, 60, and Heard's highly publicized defamation trial in 2022, which Depp won. Allison had previously kept quiet on the case. However, while speaking to Pocorned Planet, she rolled her eyes when asked about the pair.

Allison said, "I had met her before, I'd been to parties at his house and she seemed really nice and she was gorgeous and what's not to love? But as time went by and I would hear things about her – she who shall not be named – he didn't seem too happy all the time. I didn't see him a lot so I can't really say." She continued, "The things that affected me more were the things he said in court – I probably broke down several times because I felt really bad for him. He's very private – which is why I don't do interviews – and I think for him to come out so wholeheartedly was what he really needed to do."

Allison claimed that what she thought Amber had done was "absolutely horrific". She admitted that she thought the case would either go "really well" for her ex-husband or be an "epic train wreck." She went on to talk about Isaac Baruch, who is one of Depp's closest friends and was called to testify on his behalf in the case. She claimed she would often call him and ask how Depp was doing, but was always told "Don't worry we're going to win this."

Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Summers

Allison later gushed over her ex, labeling him "really generous" and claiming he has "the biggest heart of someone I've ever met." She said, "He's really generous, he has the biggest heart of someone I've ever met. I love him to pieces and I get all goofy-eyed when I think about him and his future, our past. I want nothing but the best for him and I hope he feels the same about me!"

"Can I say bad things about him? I can say bad things about everybody but there's no reason to. He makes normal mistakes like other people do. But again he's generous, and kind, and I can't wait to be in a room with him again because I love to give him hugs," she added.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jason Merritt

Heard and Depp's case came about after Heard famously accused him in 2016 of domestic violence. The actor lost a libel case in the UK after he sued The Sun for calling him a "wife beater." However, last year a jury determined that Heard's claims, which were published in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, against Depp were defamatory. She was then ordered to pay the actor $15 million in damages, while Depp had to pay Heard $2 million in the same courtroom after she had countersued for defamation.