Johnny Depp Opened Up on Hitting 'Rock Bottom Countless Times' During Amber Heard Defamation Case

After winning his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has returned to the entertainment industry. Photographer Greg Williams uploaded a video of Depp on his 60th birthday as a part of the Hollywood Authentic Collection at Cannes. Depp discussed his feelings in the clip about being faced with Hollywood exclusion, per Marca.

"You call it whatever you want. Make it whatever you want. Comeback usually," he said. "I mean, you have to go away to come back. [Laughs] I didn't go anywhere (sic). Maybe I was not thought of or looked at, or allowed to be looked at," he explained.

Also Read: Here's What Johnny Depp Did With the $1 Million Received From Amber Heard in Defamation Settlement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Williams (@gregwilliamsphotography)

"At the beginning of this difficult period, it felt like hitting rock bottom. You can hit rock bottom countless times, but if you're fortunate enough to find the basement, you'll be alright, you know," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star shared. "There were a lot of things going on, but, man, you know, running between all of those raindrops, you learn so much, and so much to the degree where even the idea of bitterness, or hatred or anything. Why hate, man? It's an expensive emotion. Hating requires a f**k load of caring. I'd rather not."

Photographer Greg Williams talking about Johnny Depp gifting his daughter Lily-Rose a vintage Chanel dress for her first Venice Film Festival 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZHZxrUSUOK — carpe (@salveogvm) June 29, 2022

From the legal settlement of $1,000,000 he received from Heard, Depp is set to donate it all to five different charities. The high-profile defamation case resulted in a damages award of $10 million to the Hollywood star in June 2022, per PEOPLE. Heard shared in December that she had made the "very difficult decision" to settle the case, and the PA News Agency has learned that the sum is one million dollars. Heard said she was "exposed to a type of humiliation that I simply cannot re-live" during the live-televised trial and she "simply cannot go through that for a third time."

Also Read: Chris Evans and Sir Rod Stewart's Phone Call Turns Awkward, Stewart Calls His Behavior 'Mean'

Image Source: Getty Images | Jason Merritt

The money would be divided among five charities, a source close to Depp said on Friday to PA. They consist of the Tetiaroa Society, Red Feather, The Painted Turtle, Make-A-Film Foundation, and Amazonia Fund Alliance. Depp's attorneys stated that they were "pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter" after the settlement was made public. "The jury's unanimous decision and the resulting judgment in Mr. Depp's favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place," they said. "The payment of $1 million — which Mr. Depp is pledging and will (actually) donate to charities — reinforces Ms. Heard's acknowledgment of the conclusion of the legal system's rigorous pursuit for justice."

Also Read: Rebel Wilson Denies Saying That People Need Only 600 Calories a Day, Claims Reporting Was Untrue

Amber Heard Pays Johnny Depp $1 Million Settlement 1 Year After Trial, Depp to Donate It to 5 Charities pic.twitter.com/rqWOSf8ezK — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) June 13, 2023

More from Inquisitr

When Lady Gaga Opened Up About Tears, Betrayal by Perez Hilton and the Madonna Comparison

Chris Hemsworth Bumps into Arnold Schwarzenegger at Brazilian Gym, Calls it a 'Pretty Special Moment'