Johnny Depp Reflects on Why He Prefers the Quiet & Serene Countryside Lifestyle: “I’m Quite a Shy Person”

Johnny Depp is one of the most well-known figures in Hollywood and he enjoys constant international attention. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has stated that he loves the "quiet life" in the South West British countryside. The actor is currently living in a rural area of England after concluding his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, as per Vanity Fair.

The 60-year-old celebrity owns a sizable 850-acre Somerset estate that includes a 19th-century home. His Somerset home is 850 acres, 12 bedrooms, and 8 bathrooms. According to SomersetLive, the Hollywood star invested £13 million in the estate with walled gardens and a shoot that is modeled after Downton Abbey.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

Depp spoke candidly about his adoration of the English countryside in a piece in the Somerset Life issue from April 2023. "Somerset is famous all over the world," the actor said. "I think it is a really nice part of Britain and that is why I have spent a lot of time here." The actor, who is perceived to be a people person, is actually not an extrovert. "In truth," he says, "I'm quite a shy person."

His shyness is what perfectly complements his love for both the British land and the countryside. "That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that's nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

Depp purchased his $15.9 million estate in 2014 while he was still married to his ex-wife Amber Heard. It is a three-and-a-half-hour drive from London and features walled gardens, a dairy farm, and countryside.

"I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me. I don't have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special," Depp told the magazine.

Additionally, Somerset is home to the renowned Glastonbury Festival, where Depp performed in 2017. The celebrity continued, "One of the many things" he loves about Britain is that "everywhere you go there is history and buildings with great character." Another feature of the region that Depp adores? The folks and their "cool" attitude. "I just love places with character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor — without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things, and meeting people — but I'm not the great extrovert that people think."

