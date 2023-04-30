John Travolta’s Iconic White Suit From ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Sells for $260,000 at an Auction in L.A.

John Travolta's iconic white suit from "Saturday Night Fever" has been sold for $260,000 at an auction in Los Angeles, California. The three-piece suit fetched more than was expected when it was under the hammer as part of the "Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary" sale organized by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

"In a star-making turn at the young age of 23, Travolta transforms his character's street swagger and self-assuredness, seemingly meritless at first view, into the stuff of legend each time he struts onto the dance floor and showcases his natural dancing ability," read the auction listing for the suit. "Considered one of the most iconic costumes in the history of cinema, this suit is one of only two known to exist used during production, including in the film's memorable dance sequences. This specific 'Saturday Night Fever' suit has never been exhibited, nor auctioned."

Travolta, 69, stepped out in the iconic suit for the 1977 movie's famous dance competition sequence, where he hit the floor to "More Than A Woman" by the Bee Gees alongside co-star Karen Lynn Gorney. The performance earned Travolta a best actor nomination at the 1978 Academy Awards but he ultimately lost out to Richard Dreyfuss for his role in "The Goodbye Girl."

Travolta’s character, Tony Manero, sports the ensemble with swagger at the local disco in the hit 1977 film, which is centered around a dance contest. Custom made by Brooklyn label Leading Male, the monochromatic ensemble was fashioned from ivory polyester and embodies the ’70s style.

Von Brandenstein stumbled upon the Leading Male boutique in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, which, ironically, is where Manero lives in the film. She returned to the store with Travolta and director John Badham shortly after and they bought the suit, plus three other identical versions that could be alternated during the dance sequences. Leading Male’s label was purposely cut out by the film’s wardrobe department during pre-production to prevent it from showing on the screen.

The jacket features exaggerated peak lapels with pick stitching, two oversized pockets, and a double vent that was common in men’s tailoring at the time. The matching single-breasted vest also has two pockets, while the pants have dramatically flared hems that proved great for dance maneuvers. The black shirt Travolta wore under the three-piece is also part of the sale. Made by Pascal of Spain, the extravagantly collared button-up was attached to the waistband of the trousers with an elastic strap (now removed) that allowed Travolta to cut shapes without the shirt coming untucked, according to the auction house.

The auction took place between April 22 and April 23 and also featured items including Harrison Ford's machete from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," an Iron Man helmet from "Captain America: Civil War" and a hoverboard used by Michael J. Fox in "Back to the Future."