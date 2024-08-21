John Mayer Has an Unexpected Reaction to a Hate Message From Taylor Swift's Fan

John Mayer had an unexpected Instagram exchange with a Taylor Swift fan. The fan, @hoeforlouaylor, wrote Mayer a scathing message. "F--k yourself ugly bitch I hope you choke on something," they added, adding a heart emoji. Rather than ignore it, Mayer chose to respond. He remained amazingly calm and understanding. "I've been getting so many messages like these the past couple days. I'm not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?" Mayer wrote back.

The fan was shocked that Mayer actually replied. They quickly apologized, explaining it was just a dare from a friend. "My friend literally dared me to do that," they said in a voice message. "She's a Taylor fan and like so am I. It was a dare. I'm sorry. I did not expect you to see." Mayer seemed to want to understand why he was getting so much hate. "So it's a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?" he asked. He assured the fan it was "100 percent OK" and told them to "Go forth and live happy and healthy!" as per Buzz Feed News.

This exchange came when Swift was re-recording her old albums. She released 'Red' (Taylor's Version), which includes a 10-minute version of All Too Well. Many fans think this song is about Swift's brief relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. With all the attention on Swift's past relationships, some fans also targeted Mayer. He dated Swift briefly in 2009-2010, when she was 19 and he was 32. Their relationship reportedly inspired Swift's song Dear John on her album 'Speak Now.'

When Dear John first came out in 2010, Mayer sais he felt "really humiliated" by it. "It made me feel terrible," he said. "It was a really lousy thing to do." He claimed Swift never contacted him about it, saying "I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off guard," as per The US Weekly. Swift re-recorded 'Speak Now,' and some fans anticipated more drama with Mayer. One fan tweeted: "john mayer sending an apology email to taylor after seeing all too well’s short movie."

But other fans have criticized the harsh messages being sent to Mayer. "taylor swift fans are bunch of losers i cant stand them harrasing people anymore. “i didnt expect him to see my message” how’s that a valid reason to send someone death threats? john mayer, you’re a good man. the media condone this by joining the “bully jake gyllenhaal trend"," one person tweeted. Mayer has dealt with negativity from Swift's fans before. In 2021, when he joined TikTok, many left comments referencing Swift and their past relationship.