John Cena Had a Secret Procedure—And Trolls Are the Reason Why

Everyone and anyone can be a victim of bullying. The stereotypical image of bullying victims as being skinny, bespectacled, and small no longer fits the bill, especially in the age of cyberbullying.

Even the big macho man can be the victim. The same thing happens to famous WWE star John Cena.

Hollywood actor and WWE legend John Cena is used to being in the spotlight. However, the superstar revealed his most vulnerable side recently. John sat down for an interview with The Pat McAfee Show.

During this interview, the 47-year-old opened up about his choice to undergo surgery. He was talking about his hair transplant surgery. He told the host that his decision was based on years of cyberbullying around his receding hairline.

Cena was blunt in his remarks. He criticized his “fans” for constant taunts and trolling for his hair. He remarked that it was a genetic issue and was beyond his control.

JOHN CENA SAYS THE WWE AUDIENCE BULLIED HIM FOR YEARS AND HIS FED UP WITH IT #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/vqI8Zry2Xn — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 17, 2025

This was definitely one of the few moments when people could see John opening up the way he did. He is usually an icon of bravery and optimism. It wasn’t just teasing, he stated; it was outright harassment.

He decided not to be the victim and be silent. Rather, he decided to take action. As he said- he did something about it. He told the host of the show that he took his time and considered all options. Then, finally, he decided to go for a hair transplant.

He went on to describe the technical details of hair transplant. However, in John Cena fashion, he was pretty charming. He hilariously told how the procedure was like “moving grass from one part of your lawn to another.”

John Cena reveals he got a Hair Transplant in November last year: “Thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement” (@PatMcAfeeShow)

He said that he is confident and unafraid of the decision. However, the outcomes of his decisions aren’t quite visible yet.

He clarified that there is no way he feels embarrassed about it. He said he had had enough of the bullying and being the target of jokes. He took control of the situation and did what felt right to him.

One has to commend Mr. Cena for standing his ground and making his choice. He did not give up or give in to peer pressure. This decision sends a strong message that there is no shame in asking for help when it comes to someone’s health.

John Cena even admitted that bullying was what motivated him. Rather than giving up his power to the bullies, he took motivation from it. He smirked as he thanked his tormentors for pushing him into surgical hair replacement. Isn’t this the humor that fans expect from Cena anyway?

He has the capability of changing the narrative in his favor, though rather cheekily.

His remarks were obviously funny. But they also suggest the more serious damage that years of trolling can do, so much so that someone like Cena is also not safe.

Cena’s professional career is still at an all-time high. Even if his personal life went a little haywire, he recently broke Ric Flair’s long-standing record by winning his 17th world title. Even if his career in the ring is coming to an end, he has a bright, shining future ahead.