Joe Walsh Slams Donald Trump for Calling US a ‘Fascist Country’: “Tired of Bad Mouthing”

In a recent outburst, former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh harshly criticized Donald Trump for calling the United States a ‘fascist country.’ Walsh, now a conservative radio host, took to Twitter to express his agitation, posting a video with the caption, “Friday night Tequila tweet. Fuck Donald Trump for calling America a fascist country. What a horrible thing to say. I’m tired of Trump bad-mouthing this country. I’m tired of it.”

In the video, Walsh didn’t mince words. He said, “We are not a fascist country. Donald Trump today said America is a fascist country. F–k him for saying that. What a horrible thing to say and f–k all these gutless Republicans all of them who didn’t have the courage or decency to stand up to him…”

The reaction from netizens was swift and supportive. One user wrote,” I'm proud of you, you are standing up to him.” Another user added, “We may not agree on everything but you barbecued your political career for integrity- respect my friend.” a third user chimed in, “It's all projection. Trump wants to make it a fascist country.” In agreement, someone else wrote, “Spot on. Love you, Joe. Hardcore support of Israel, hardcore against Trump. That’s a rare thing these days.”

This isn’t the first time Walsh has publicly denounced Trump. Walsh, once an ardent supporter of Trump, has become one of his most vocal critics. Earlier encounters insinuate Walsh’s willingness to confront Trump supporters directly, even at Trump rallies.

In one instance, Walsh asked a supporter, “I’m a Republican and a conservative and I’m challenging Trump in the primary. Let me ask you this: Has Donald Trump ever lied to the American people?” The uncomfortable supporter, replied, "Nothing comes to mind."

As per The New York Times, Walsh’s criticism of Trump extends beyond isolated incidents. He once called for a primary challenger to take on Trump, labeling him an ‘unfit con man’ and urging Republicans to stand up against him.

Walsh said, “If Republicans don’t stand up right now and challenge this guy right now, he’s bad for the party. He’s bad for the country. We’re going to get wiped out in 2020.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

As per CNN, he further remarked, “One of the reasons I wrote this op-ed was to apologize – to apologize for the role that I played in putting an unfit con man in the White House. The country was divided before Trump that’s why we got Trump. I was at the head of that divide talking about and pushing ideas I believed in. I was pushing ideas that I believed in. I’ve been very outspoken. Oftentimes, I stepped over the line…how ugly our side – both sides can get – but how ugly I’ve been. It’s caused me to reflect, and no longer engage in personal attacks and just focus on the policy differences.”