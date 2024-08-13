Joe Rogan’s Strict No-Trump Policy Seemed to Change in Surprising Podcast Twist

Comedian, presenter, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has never shied away from controversy. His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which aired first in 2009, is known for delving deep into sensitive or offbeat issues and bringing on guests with diverse viewpoints. However, he has been cautious about getting former President Donald Trump on his platform. For a long time, Rogan remained firm on not inviting the Republican leader — until last year when he admitted to the possibility of it someday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Carmen Mandato

In a conversation with podcast host, Lex Friedman, back in June, Rogan stated, "I have had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, and I have said no every time," as per The Street. He made it clear that he wasn't interested in providing a platform for Trump. "I don't want to help him, I'm not interested in helping him," he stressed as per The Washington Post. At the time, this surprised many given Rogan's history of hosting controversial figures like Kanye West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but the podcasting giant seemed to draw a line when it came to Trump. Still, Rogan discussed things like the January 6 insurrection being a 'false flag' and questioning whether it was the pro-Trump rioter, Ray Epps, who started the attack.

Joe Rogan says Trump is not the answer in 2024:



“Here's the real problem. Republicans won't be the solution either, kids. The problem is people in a position of power. The Republicans seem like they are your solution, but it's just because the people in power right now are the… pic.twitter.com/35kbq3oUyY — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) June 6, 2024

However, in August last year, when interviewed on entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David's show about whether he would have Trump on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan responded, "I don't know. I do not know. Maybe." The world's most famous podcaster admitted that it is something he was really considering. Rogan explained, "At a certain point in time, it would be interesting to hear his perspective on a lot of things. I would like to know what is it actually like when you get into office...What is it like versus perception? What is it actually like when you get in that building?"

🧐Here’s Joe Rogan on whether he’d like to have Trump on his podcast:



"I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, I've said no every time, I don't want to help him, I'm not interested in helping him.”



In… pic.twitter.com/CRSNClcld2 — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) August 9, 2024

Rogan's show has an average of 11 million viewers per episode, which could provide the ex-president with a formidable platform, even though Trump remains a divisive figure in American politics, especially after his New York hush money case and his failed assassination attempt. At the Pennsylvania rally, as Trump emerged from the sea of Secret Service officials, fist pumping in the air in defiance as blood trickled down his face, Trump won over new supporters.

Meanwhile, Rogan, a major figure in the podcasting world, has a Spotify contract that is rumored to be worth $200 million. As per reports, he receives $20-$40 million every year from sponsorships for every 1000 downloads. This is in addition to his earnings per episode which is estimated to exceed $100,000. A Trump program is likely to outperform his typical ratings and would prove to be a lucrative opportunity for both him and the streaming giant.