Joe Rogan Once Called Meghan Markle a ‘Little American Hussy' Who Made Prince Harry a 'Kardashian’

Joe Rogan, who is known for hosting his controversial podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience, once shared his candid views on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the wake of the pandemic. The clip, which resurfaced in 2022, drew harsh criticism from the royal couple as well as podcast listeners back in 2020.

According to Express UK, Rogan was talking about Prince Harry and Markle's decision to leave the royal family and move to the United States. “It’s that little American hussy he’s hooked up with. She’s going to turn him into a Kardashian. That little American hussy has ruined my prince," Rogan told former CIA agent Mike Baker while mimicking Queen Elizabeth.

Joe Rogan may have survived Neil Young, but can he survive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? The couple are expressing concern to their podcast production partner Spotify about COVID misinformation broadcast by Rogan, and have asked Spotify “to meet this moment”. pic.twitter.com/toP3MDjbcp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 30, 2022

Rogan's joke was otherwise noteworthy because the royal couple had expressed their concerns about the content on the music and podcast platform Spotify. Harry and Markle, who reportedly had a deal of $18 million with Spotify, had voiced their opinions against the spread of COVID-19 misinformation on the platform, without specifically mentioning Rogan's name. The royal couple's charity, Archewell Foundation, also came forward to ensure that Spotify brought changes to its platform to help address public health crises. Many professionals, including doctors, also accused Rogan of spreading 'lies' about COVID-19, as per Rolling Stone.

In light of the ongoing controversy surrounding @Spotify’s continued support of Joe Rogan, whose podcast has spread proven misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccine efficacy, a spokesperson for Archewell (Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s foundation) says: pic.twitter.com/MZE7RqTNxY — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 30, 2022

For those who may not know, Rogan's podcast often aired 'vaccine-sceptical' views that caused a lot of artists to ditch Spotify as well. However, according to The Independent, Rogan announced that a lot of people had a distorted perception of what he does. "My podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation, specifically about two episodes,” he explained. “I’m not trying to promote misinformation. I’m not trying to be controversial. I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations.”

On the other hand, the royals also issued a statement regarding the issue: “Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis. Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of mis- and disinformation every day. Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all-too-real consequences of Covid misinformation on its platform. We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis."

Joe Rogan in the middle of a comedy routine. (Image Source: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

Markel and Prince Harry had previously received some harsh words from journalist and media personality Piers Morgan as well. Post the couple's indirect spat with Rogan over the Spotify controversy, Morgan voiced his support for Rogan and praised his 'fierce curiosity' despite being at the center of a 'ferocious firestorm driven by the permanently outraged woke brigade.' According to the New York Post, Morgan stated in his column that 'Rogan [had] got an open mind like him' and 'he doesn't park himself into any particular political or social tribe.' "Spotify should give Joe Rogan [the] cash Meghan and Harry make from their shows and tear up [the] royals’ contract,” Morgan further wrote.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.