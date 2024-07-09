Joe Jonas Changes Lyrics to Omit 'Game of Thrones' Reference in Recent Performance

During a recent performance, pop star Joe Jonas made a subtle yet noticeable change to the lyrics of a Jonas Brothers song. Joe, along with his brothers Nick and Kevin, were playing on Saturday, July 6 at the Festival d'été de Québec when this change took place. The song in question was Cool, a 2019 hit by the Jonas Brothers. Normally, Joe would sing the line "Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sittin' there, winnin' like it's Game of Thrones." This time, though, he made no mention of the HBO show at all, as per Page Six.

This lyric change is particularly significant because it references Game of Thrones, the show that launched Sophie Turner's career. Joe's divorced wife Turner portrayed Sansa Stark throughout the eight seasons of the show, which aired from 2011 to 2019. It's not the first time Joe has skipped this lyric. In April, during another concert, he let the audience sing the Game of Thrones part instead of performing it himself. This recurring change suggests a deliberate decision on Joe's part to distance himself from references to his ex-wife.

Since their separation last year, there has been scrutiny around the couple's relationship. In September 2023, Joe filed for divorce after four years of marriage, citing that their union was "irretrievably broken," as per Us Weekly. In a joint statement, the two requested privacy and described their choice as mutually beneficial and cordial. Turner filed a lawsuit against Joe, claiming he had "wrongfully detained" their two daughters - Willa, 3, and Delphine, 23 months old - in New York City while she was in the UK. Joe denied these allegations and they eventually reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023. The suit was later dismissed in January.

Since their split, both Joe and Turner have been linked to new romantic interests. Joe has been seen with model Stormi Bree, though sources suggest this relationship has "cooled off." A source said in May that Joe is prioritizing "his children and his passion for his music" at the moment. The insider added, "If the right person comes along, he'll definitely make time for them in his life."

Meanwhile, Turner has been spotted with Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson since November 2023, as per reports. In a recent interview, Turner talked about dating after divorce, "I mean, it’s strange when you get married so young. It’s like you never really learn how to date. So it’s all very new to me." Joe appears to be concentrating on his music career in addition to his co-parenting duties. According to court documents obtained in May, the former couple is still pursuing an "amicable resolution of all issues." Joe is interested in continuing to mediate Turner's issues outside of court.