Joe Biden Refers to Harris as 'Vice President Trump', Internet Says, "Biden is Trump's Best Ad"

President Joe Biden has become the subject of intense scrutiny and the target of memes after several gaffes at the much-awaited press conference during the 75th summit of NATO leaders. In a disastrous verbal slip, Biden referred to VP Kamala Harris as 'Vice President Trump'. As reported by The NYTimes, when asked by a reporter if he was worried that Harris would defeat former president Donald Trump if he stepped down, Biden clearly stated that he would not do so, even in the face of pressure from those in his party. “Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn’t think she was qualified to be president,” he said while addressing delegates at Washington’s Convention Center.

Donald Trump Jr. made fun of the awkward moment on X and said: "Hahahahaha Vice President Trump. I mean, he’s not well, but the Democrats should also be really upset that he then also miss gendered Vice President Trump! She? She? Really Joe? Lol". Netizens agreed with varying reactions and a sense of embarrassment on X, "With Biden talking, your dad doesn't even have to campaign. Biden is Trump's best ad," an X user mocked. Another critic agreed: "Biden announces Trump as his running mate! What a twist!" Someone else wrote sarcastically: "A dangerous stutter. The kind that could lead to war due to careless words, he's wielding too much power for such a fragile person. It's time to retire! Vice President Trump is ready."

Another critic pointed out: "He's given the questions ahead of time and all the big donors know it. Nothing new. Same old, tired impaired Biden. His "Vice President Trump" statement just put another nail in the coffin by the way they look at it. Why put good money into a sinking ship?"An X user stated: "He needs to step aside for the good of the nation and let Vice President Trump take over."

An X user made fun: "We'll have to thank Joe for the best political entertainment we've had in years." Another netizen said in embarrassment: "We're a worldwide joke because of this guy. And people will still vote for him. It boggles my mind." A person said: "At this rate, Trump doesn't even have to campaign, Biden's got it covered! Because Biden's campaign strategy is unintentionally promoting Trump!"

According to The NY Post, the purpose of the high-profile annual event was to allay growing Democratic calls for Biden to resign following a disorienting June 27 debate against Trump. Instead, Biden exacerbated these worries by making contradictory statements, failing to remember questions, and providing meandering answers that didn't specifically address the topic of the questions.

When asked during the end of the press conference about Trump's use of the gaffe to disparage him, Biden responded with a cryptic three-word response: "Listen to him." Trump picked the opportunity to mock Biden, “Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.’ Great job, Joe!” the presumptive GOP nominee wrote on his Truth Social.