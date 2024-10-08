Joe Biden is Sabotaging Kamala Harris’ Campaign by Calling Her a 'Major Player,’ Claims CNN Host

CNN host Scott Jennings, recently claimed President Joe Biden may be deliberately undermining Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. The accusation came after Biden made a surprise appearance at the White House press briefing room last Friday, overshadowing Harris's campaign event in Detroit. Jennings took to X (formerly Twitter) to air his concerns, suggesting Biden’s praise for Harris during the briefing might actually hurt her chances in the 2024 race. The timing alone was enough to raise eyebrows, as Biden’s unplanned speech occurred just minutes before Harris was scheduled to address union workers in Michigan about a major port strike victory.

He was particularly emphatic in highlighting Harris's active involvement in all aspects of their administration's work. "Well, she is—I am in constant contact with her," the president stated. "She is aware of where we are singing [sic] from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws that are being employed now...She was a major player in everything we have done, including the passage of legislation, which we were told we could never pass. And so, she has been — and her — her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we are doing," he added.

He is literally trying to destroy her campaign and it’s just incredible. https://t.co/bbOJ25Tmvg — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 4, 2024

In response, Jennings penned on X, "He is literally trying to destroy her campaign and it’s just incredible." CNN also pointed out the odd timing of Biden’s appearance. Anchor Boris Sanchez, who was covering Harris’s speech, remarked, "We were actually about to go live to Vice President Kamala Harris...And yet you have the President of the United States come out, clearly overshadowing her." Sanchez even suggested that this might have been a 'communications mistake,' giving the impression that the two Democratic heavyweights were not in sync.

Political strategist Frank Luntz, who appeared on CNN to discuss the incident, echoed similar concerns, adding that if the two camps were coordinating effectively, the overlap 'wouldn't have happened,' according to Daily Mail. Fox News host Jesse Watters took the analysis further, humorously suggesting that Biden had intentionally 'big-footed' Harris, stealing the spotlight just when she was about to take credit for the resolution of the port strike. “Biden wanted full credit. He’s a lame duck, but even lame ducks care about their legacy,” Watters quipped on his show, Fox News reported.

Today, Washington saw a ghost: @JoeBiden, who made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room. @KamalaHarris was scheduled to speak at the exact same time, but Biden stole the national spotlight. Even worse, he told America that Kamala Harris co-signed all of the… pic.twitter.com/6dacM8NHuC — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 5, 2024

He argued that this maneuver might weaken Harris’s position as she gears up for a possible presidential run. He went on to say, “If you’re the Harris campaign, it’s like Biden is haunting you from the grave.” Watters explained that Biden tying Harris to his administration’s last four years would hurt her in the eyes of voters, as it could make her responsible for decisions that haven’t been well-received by the public.