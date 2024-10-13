Joe Biden Has a Really Vulgar Nickname for Donald Trump When He Talks About Him in Private

Republican candidate Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are fierce political rivals. Recently, it has been revealed that Biden has a vulgar nickname for Trump. As per the preview of Bob Woodward's book War. The new book makes a solid claim that when President Biden talks about former President Donald Trump in private, he refers to him by a derogatory nickname. Whereas in public Biden generally treats Trump with respect, although Trump regularly comes up with derogatory nicknames for his opponents. Biden publically addresses him as "my predecessor" or "the former guy."

Biden calls Trump "that f—king a—hole" in private leaving many people shocked by this recent revelation. The New York Post claimed that the president's explosive temper and preference for using aggressive words have been proven in the past. According to claims that appeared in October 2021, Biden frequently used profanity during meetings with West Wing aides. Depending on his mood, he would occasionally mix it up with phrases like "bulls**t" or "dammit." For his recent vulgar nickname for Trump, several internet users criticized him as one X user said, "Wouldn’t be surprised at all. Biden has a history of racism segregation and being a cruel, heartless vile human being." Another person commented, "Well you know he is talking about himself."

This isn't the first time that Biden has come up with a moniker for Trump; it has happened earlier as well. In August, Biden referred to him as "Donald Dump." He used this nickname during a White House event highlighting his administration's agreement with pharmaceutical corporations to lower prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries. During his speech, Biden also slammed Republicans for not supporting any Democratic policies. As reported by HuffPost, he said, “The guy we’re running against, what’s his name? Donald Dump, or Donald whatever? They want to get rid of this, what we passed.”

On the other hand, Trump also has a habit of giving his political rivals bizarre nicknames. These disparaging titles have been central to the former president's distinctive political style since he first stepped onto the national stage in 2016. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump took a jab at Biden, the then-Democratic presidential nominee, for wearing a face mask at a campaign event. He said, “Joe Hiden’ gets off his airplane, grabs and shakes a rather stunned man’s hand (like in the old days), then touches his face and mask with the same hand. No crowd, no enthusiasm for Joe today. Law & Order!"

Trump hasn’t just reserved his odd nicknames for Biden; he’s also labeled others including Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. For Harris, he came up with several unusual names, including Laffin’ Kamala, Lyin’ Kamala, and Kamabla, as reported by The Independent. Regarding Walz, Trump labeled the Democratic contender for vice president as "Tampon Tim," after claiming that he ordered to place tampons in the boys' restrooms. Meanwhile, Woodward's book delves deep into the political and personal conflicts Biden has experienced during his presidency. It also provides more context for his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race.