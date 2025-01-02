Jocelyn Wildenstein, Popularly Known as ‘Catwoman,’ Dies at 84

In recent news, well-known socialite and “Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein has died at 84 due to her extreme plastic surgery procedures. As per RadarOnline, Wildenstein died in Paris last week from Pulmonary Embolism (As per Mayo Clinic, this happens when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung, blocking blood flow to part of the organ). The socialite had over 1 million followers on Instagram and was in a Parisian palace at the time of her demise, as announced by her partner Lloyd Klein.

Before Jocelyn Wildenstein’s unexpected passing, she was last seen in a happy state of self-strolling in Paris. She smiled at onlookers dressed in a fur jacket, leggings, and boots. She accessorized her look with classy black sunglasses and her signature blonde hair in soft waves over her shoulders. Wildenstein was accompanied by her partner.

Swiss-born socialite and Instagram star Jocelyn Wildenstein, born Jocelyne Périsset, was of simple origin and was married in the 1970s to a French-born American billionaire; however, the two went through a messy divorce, which caught public attention just about two decades later. While the separation made it to the tabloids, boosting her popularity, it also made her one of the wealthiest people on the planet after the settlement was finalized, as she acquired more than $2 billion, plus millions more annually. Yet she managed to lose it all on unnecessary cosmetic procedures and several other luxurious amenities over the years.

By the 90’s, the star was quite unrecognizable due to her cosmetic surgeries and she was nicknamed ‘Catwoman’ due to her intense feline features and extravagant lifestyle. After her first public divorce, Wildenstein tied the knot with late art dealer and billionaire, Alec N. Wildenstein. Alec was the son of the French art dealer and horse breeder, Daniel Wildenstein. It was her interest in wildlife and hunting that led her to the Wildenstein family ranch, Ol Jogi, located in Kenya, where she met Alec through Adnan Khashoggi, a Saudi arms dealer.

Subsequently, Alec filed for divorce in 1999, though Jocelyn has said she was the one to first decide to end the marriage due to her husband’s involvement with other females. Although he filed for divorce in Switzerland, where Wildenstein could not get a wholesome divorce settlement, she still managed to get a whopping $2.5 billion. After her second divorce, she started going out with fashion designer Lloyd Klein in 2003.

Even though the two later got engaged, they have a history of an abusive past. In 2016, Wildenstein was arrested for slashing Klein’s face with scissors during a fight at her Trump Tower apartment. She was later charged with robbery and assault for alleged theft from Jocelyn Wildenstein’s apartment. However, the couple seems to have reconciled and were spotted together on multiple occasions.

Interestingly, despite the shocking changes to her facial features over the last decades, Wildenstein has rubbished all the reports of going under the knife. In her first TV interview in more than two decades, Wildenstein told that she has never undergone any surgery. But she did admit her look has transformed over time. “When we are young, there’s a certain freshness we lose with the years,” she said. “But you still find the same eyes, same high cheeks, or same nose. I think I was more pretty,” the socialite stated.