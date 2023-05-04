JLO's Mother 'Prayed for 20 Years' That Her Daughter and Ben Affleck Would Reunite

A mother knows everything! Jennifer Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez always knew that her daughter will get back together with Ben Affleck. Rodríguez accompanied her daughter's interview on NBC's Today hosted by Hoda Kotb. The 53-year-old singer was on the talk show to talk about her upcoming Netflix movie, The Mother, and she also raved about her husband Ben Affleck. For this special appearance, Lopez sported an oversized sheer turquoise blouse and a matching leather turquoise skirt. She looked like someone straight out of a Succession episode with her hair back in a tight bun giving her a corporate vibe.

JLO's mother really proved that she has always been the number one supporter and biggest cheerleader of Jennifer and Affleck. It didn't take long for Guadalupe to talk about her daughter and son-in-law's relationship. Rodríguez shared that she constantly wished Jennifer and the Good Will Hunting star would get back together after their breakup in 2004. "I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years," Rodríguez said to Lopez during the interview. Lopez responded with a playful eye roll and quipped, "Let's keep going," to host Hoda Kotb.

Lopez and Affleck were one of Hollywood's most sizzling pairs in the early 2000s. The couple began dating in 2002 but unfortunately in 2004, they broke off their engagement. They reconnected almost 20 years later as if they were living in a real-life rom-com! The couple finally got married in 2022 in an intimate gathering and a formal ceremony in Riceboro, Georgia.

The phenomenal American singer also implied that her forthcoming album, This Is Me…Now, is about her decades-long journey with her husband Ben Affleck. She discusses her relationship with Ben Affleck through her upcoming album, and it signifies the long-lasting and unconditional love for someone and for them to reappear again 20 years later. "I went on an incredible journey through my life for the past 20 years, and I think I've grown a lot," she said. "The album is really about capturing those moments in time. Falling in love and having that moment, then 20 years later trying to capture what this moment was, which was a very different thing."

The singer and dancer told Kotb on Wednesday that her twins love and appreciate Affleck, dubbing him a "wonderful father figure" to them while talking about their combined family. "They love Ben," she said about her 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She gushed about Afflect that he's a wonderful father and father figure to her twins. She mentioned his own three beautiful children and that he's fantastic with all of them as he takes up the challenge of understanding them and they love him for that. "They appreciate him and so do I," she added.