Jimmy Kimmel Reveals What Exactly Gets Under Donald Trump's Skin These Days

Former President Donald Trump is defending himself and his running mate, JD Vance, in response to what appears to be a straightforward remark made by Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz. “There’s a saying in politics: If you’re explaining, you’re losing..11 times, 11 times, Donald Trump explained that he wasn’t 'weird," Walz said ridiculing Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign event, while using the word, "weird," that has been bothering the Republican leader. Jimmy Kimmel, a late-night host, made fun of Trump even more by claiming that the word 'gets under his skin', “Of all the insults he’s been hit with ― the little hands, the baby carrot in his pants ― the one that’s really making him nuts is Tim Walz calling him and JD Vance WEIRD,” Kimmel said. “He hates this so much that he can’t stop bringing it up.”

According to Huff Post, Kimmel showed snippets of Trump's recent town hall interview in which he defended himself and his running mate against accusations and emphasized that they are not "weird." "That's right," the comedian stated. "I'm just an ordinary guy with an orange face who lives in a gold house." As per Mediaite, during his attempt to persuade the audience the GOP nominee used the word “weird” 22 times in 36 seconds.

"There’s something — there’s something weird with that guy. He’s a weird guy. JD is not weird. He’s a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock. We’re not weird. We’re other things perhaps, but we’re not weird. But he is a weird guy. He walks on the stage. There’s something wrong with that guy."

Trump trolling Tim Walz: "His brother endorsed me, his whole family... there's something weird with that guy." pic.twitter.com/ciLHjNvcSX — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 5, 2024

"And he called me weird. And then the fake news media picks it up. That was the word of the day. Weird, weird, weird. They’re all going. But we’re not weird guys. We’re very solid people," Trump said during the Fox News event with Sean Hannity. “He’s weird, I’m not weird, he’s weird. No, he’s a weird guy, he’s a weird dude,” Trump added while criticizing Walz.

Walz: There’s a saying in politics: if you’re explaining, you’re losing. Last night, 11 times Donald Trump explained that he wasn’t weird…



It’s weird to be obsessed with people’s personal lives. It’s weird to be obsessed with people’s healthcare choices. It’s weird to continue… pic.twitter.com/dR7sH81FBk — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2024

As per Huff Post, in response to Trump's annoyance with "weird," Walz gave an overview of the Republican leader's strategy for his 2024 campaign. “This isn’t about name-calling or anything, I was pointing out it’s weird to be obsessed with people’s personal lives. It’s weird to be obsessed with people’s health care choices,” the Democratic leader explained. “It’s weird to continue to talk about sharks and batteries and boats and things like that,” he added.

Calling Trump 'weird' during the debate will set him off. Use it to your advantage. He has no control when he is confronted with things he has no control over. His dementia is catching up to him and he will completely lose his mind if you use the word "weird' at any time. https://t.co/VnMvrULlIe — Wayne Hinklin (@waynehinklin64) September 9, 2024

“Tim Walz is the man who’s, very freakish,” Trump retaliated while addressing a rally in Bozeman, Montana last month. “He’s very freakish. If comrade Walz and comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers.” “He said, ‘you know I think JD Vance is weird,’” Trump continued, according to The Daily Beast.

“It’s a word that they use, I think he calls me that too, no we’re not, we’re very solid people. We want to have strong borders; we want to have good elections; we want to have low interest rates; we want to be able to buy a house; we want great education; we want strong borders.” “I think we’re the opposite of weird—they’re weird,” Trump concluded.