Jimmy Fallon’s Brutal Joke about Donald Trump and Melania’s Marriage Goes Viral, Netizens React

Jimmy Carter’s funeral saw some of the current and former presidents and vice presidents gathered at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday. President re-elect Donald Trump was accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump, at the funeral service.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W Bush, Kamala Harris and Bill Clinton were some of the famous people who were spotted at the funeral. Former President Obama was seen seated beside Trump at the ceremony. The two were photographed as they laughed at something that the Republican said.

Trump makes Obama laugh. Wholesome. pic.twitter.com/SUWiliLuxp — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) January 9, 2025

Jimmy Fallon made sure to take a jab at the politicians attending Jimmy Carter’s funeral. The comedian even went on to make a joke about the Presidential re-elect’s marriage in a video posted on YouTube. In the video, the star performed a set that observed the politicians at the funeral while making jokes about it.

Fallon noted that several people were struggling to stay up during the ceremony, Donald Trump being one of them. The screen showed a picture of the President re-elect sitting beside his wife Melania while taking what looked like a nap. Joe Biden was also clicked as he fell asleep at some point during the funeral.

Trump falling asleep during the eulogy for president Jimmy Carter pic.twitter.com/Sbq9P20CBT — AVM 🌻 (@arlynvm28) January 9, 2025

The talk show host quickly took the opportunity to quip while saying, “That’s actually the first time he’s slept next to Melania in years.” The joke was well received by the audience as they laughed in response.

The comments section of the video was filled with people who loved Jimmy’s joke. “Dude the Melania sleeping joke was vicious,” one comment read. Another added, “jokes were on fire tonight jimmy.”

A third chimed in, “‘First time he slept next to Melania in years’ … great joke! Salary raise for the writer!” The sentiment wasn’t shared by everyone though. The comedian received a lot of backlash from some people who did not find the jokes funny.

“That skit was God awful. WHY !?!” a user noted. Another added, “Jimmy you need new writers. “These late night shows are terrible now. It’s nothing personal, it’s just all the same topics and jokes every night,” a third user suggested. Many of them noted that Fallon should “stay away” from political jokes altogether. Several netizens attacked the star while calling him “unfunny.”