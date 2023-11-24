Jimmy Fallon Playfully Pokes Fun At Donald Trump's 'Exceptional' Cognitive Test Report

Jimmy Fallon certainly had some doubts that came to light when he came across news of Donald Trump’s latest medical note, in which Trump's doctor practically praised him while highlighting that the former President also reportedly lost a few pounds. Trump, in his usual manner, took to social media, proudly flaunting this letter and asserting his outstanding health status. Moreover, the note also claimed that his cognitive exams were exceptional, 'boasting' about his mental prowess alongside his physical health, and it appears Fallon couldn't help but take a dig at the real estate mogul, as per HuffPost.

On the Tuesday, November 21, episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon just had to dive into the whole ordeal; he couldn't resist bringing up this topic. As the medical report also claimed that Trump had lost weight through an improved diet and daily physical activity, “Trump’s the only guy who gets his cardio in by storming out of courtrooms,” Fallon said.

Now, moving ahead, when it comes to the doctor’s statement about Trump's cognitive tests, Fallon had some major doubts, as per OK! Magazine. In other words, Fallon was not entirely satisfied with the contents of the report. He also made up a playful 'mock test' to put things in perspective for his audience. One of the questions on Fallon's mock test included, "Name 3 items you find in a bathroom." “Toilet, tub, classified documents," he humorously speculated as he spoke about the potential answers Trump might have given in response to that question.

Although the letter from Trump's physician gave a broad picture of his health, it surprisingly fell short on the specifics. The details about the tests done or what the results were are not present in the note. CNN pointed out that it's a bit of a puzzle, as this note conveniently overlooked fundamental information that Trump's doctors previously disclosed. Things like his height, weight, cholesterol level, and blood pressure, which had been standard in past reports, were not present in this latest health update.

Fallon further stated, "All I know is when your friend is like, 'Guys, I took a cognitive exam and everything's fine', that usually means the opposite. It's like, Why are you taking this exam?" Moreover, Fallon teased that he managed to get his hands on the exact test Trump underwent and said in a fun way that he got a glimpse of Trump's answers as well. When Trump was asked to identify Abraham Lincoln in a photo, Fallon humorously suggested that 'Old Willy Wonka' might have been his comical response. While mocking him by pretending to read the note, Fallon also said, “Donald is in excellent health, the most health a man can ever have, that I can tell you.”

