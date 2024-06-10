Jimmy Fallon Mocks Trump’s Criteria for Running Mate: "You’ve Got to Appreciate the Irony..."

The curiosity behind who will fill the position of Donald Trump's running mate continues, with Trump having declared his intention to reveal his running mate's identity next month at the Republican National Convention. In light of the same, late-night host Jimmy Fallon took a humorous jab at the former President's process of screening potential 2024 running mates on a recent episode of The Tonight Show.

Becoming Trump’s running mate is like signing up to be the babysitter in “The Exorcist.” #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Xc3KyX0159 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 7, 2024

As reported by HuffPost, several Republican contenders have already received vetting documents. Among those being considered are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina, and J.D. Vance of Ohio. Fallon quipped, “Yeah, the chance to be Trump’s V.P... Right now, people are, like, ‘What should I wear to my interview — antlers or bigger antlers?” He added, “You’ve got to appreciate the irony of a convicted felon running a background check.” As reported by The New York Times, the comedian further said, "My question is, what can they possibly dig up that would be a red flag for Trump?"

Imitating Trump, as he often does, Fallon mocked, "It’s like ‘This person only committed arson — not a deal-breaker... One source said that Trump’s V.P. pick could be influenced by the fact that he likes people who are rich and have hot wives. Well, at least he’s taking this seriously. Anyway, don’t be surprised when you hear him say, ‘Please welcome my new V.P., Jelly Roll!’” As the segment progressed, the comedian revealed that "Trump has narrowed down his list of potential running mates to about 8 names."

As per CNN, although several individuals are being considered for the role, the campaign has underscored that the ultimate decision rests solely with Trump. A senior adviser, Brian Hughes, said, “Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying unless the person is named Donald J. Trump."

In recent weeks, many possible candidates have shown their loyalty to Trump by defending and supporting him publically. For instance, as per AP News, Scott is starting a new campaign to attract Black and other nonwhite working-class voters, whom he believes could be crucial in the upcoming elections. Additionally, talking about his earlier views on Trump, Vance said, “I was very, very proud to be proven wrong. It’s one of the reasons why I’m working so hard to get him elected," The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, as the November elections draw closer, Fallon continues to slam Trump. In April, Fallon made fun of Trump after he held a rally in Wisconsin and demanded debates with President Joe Biden. As reported by Newsweek, Fallon joked, "Trump said he'll debate anytime, anywhere, anyplace. Biden was like, 'Tell me you're unemployed without telling me you're unemployed.'"