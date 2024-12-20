Jimmy Fallon Gives Donald Trump and Elon Musk a Couple Name– And It's Spot On

Jimmy Fallon mocked President-elect Donald Trump’s recent high-profile meetings with tech billionaires, delivering a comedic masterstroke during Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The late-night show host humorously reimagined the relationship between Trump and close ally Elon Musk, giving the duo a hilariously fitting couple name— 'Elonald.'

In his opening monologue, Fallon referenced Trump’s dinner meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and launched into a comedic skit. Taking on the persona of Bezos, Fallon quipped, “I enjoyed discussing the future of Amazon with the President-elect.” Shifting to his Trump impression, Fallon added, “I’m eager to help Amazon grow into an even greater company.” The tone quickly shifted as Fallon imitated Musk chiming in with jealous accusations. “Sooo…was this like a casual thing? I just think it’s weird that you didn’t tell me about it,” he said, mimicking Musk, drawing laughter from the audience.

NEW: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos meets with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.



Bezos was spotted with his fiancé Lauren Sánchez.



The meeting comes after Bezos pledged to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund.



Bezos joins the list of tech leaders including… pic.twitter.com/RKCuwtMj03 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

Fallon then delivered the ultimate punchline as fake Musk, “Whoa, Jeff! Haha! You know Trump already has a billionaire, right? I mean, we are a pretty public item! #Elonald.” Subsequently, Fallon as Musk, exclaimed, “Hands off my zaddy!” when Bezos reassured him that he wasn’t trying to replace him. Fallon’s satirical take on the trio’s meeting had the audience in stitches. But his humor didn’t stop there. Fallon also addressed Trump’s series of meetings with tech executives, poking fun at the President-elect’s busy schedule.

Elon Musk played third wheel at Trump and Jeff Bezos’ date at Mar-a-Lago last night. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/EJ8Dqqoiz0 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 20, 2024

“By tomorrow, he’ll have met with executives from Meta, Apple, Google, and Amazon,” Fallon said during Tuesday’s episode. “When Nicolas Cage saw that he was like, ‘Meta, Apple, Google, and Amazon — the clues were there all along!’” Musk was highlighting the first letters of the companies that go on to spell 'MAGA,' a nod to Trump’s campaign slogan. According to The Wrap, Fallon also joked about Trump’s meeting with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos earlier that week. “Things got off to a rough start when Trump bit his arm to see if it was cake,” he quipped, alluding to the viral 'everything is cake' trend.

Fallon was not the only one making fun of Trump and Musk's burgeoning relationship. Recently, Jimmy Kimmel also mocked Musk's position in Trump's circle, suggesting it had become so intimate that it rivaled the First Lady's role, as reported by Decider. He quipped, "Look out, Melania, Trump’s got a new squeeze named Elonia Musk."

Kimmel noted that Musk had been at Mar-a-Lago almost every day since Trump won the 2024 presidential election. Additionally, according to The Independent, popular CNN commentator Ana Navarro too humorously remarked that Musk seemed to be stepping into the role of 'First Lady,' replacing Melania after he appeared in a recent Trump family photo in her place.