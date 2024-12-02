Jimmy Fallon Describes His 'Perfect' Turkey in Yet Another Dig at Donald Trump: "When I Cook..."

With it being the holiday season, on a recent episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon described his ideal Thanksgiving turkey. Fallon explained that he likes a very specific shade of turkey— the golden, crispy turkey glaze being similar to that of President-elect Donald Trump’s signature tan.

Donald Trump at the PPG Paints Arena on November 04, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

As reported by HuffPost, the comedian said, “You know, when I cook the turkey, I am always looking for that perfect golden brown skin." He added, “Basically, I want it to fall somewhere in this Trump face chart." On the screen, three images of Trump’s face in different shades of orange appeared. He further quipped, “Anywhere in there, that’s a perfectly [cooked turkey].” Just days ago, Fallon had launched into another Thanksgiving rant in response to President Joe Biden pardoning his final two turkeys before leaving office.

In a monologue, the late-night host took playful jabs at the outgoing president. He said, “Yep, Biden promised that the turkeys would not get killed this November. Democrats were like, ‘Hey, that’s what you said to us.'" He then went on to mock Trump's return to the White House. As reported by HuffPost, he said, “I hope everyone enjoyed the pardoning, because next year, under Trump, those turkeys will be Matt Gaetz and Rudy Giuliani.”

Meanwhile, Trump on Thanksgiving turned up the heat on Democrats with a bizarre dig. He posted on Truth Social, “Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our country but who have miserably failed.” Additionally, in a 35-second clip posted on Thursday night, Trump shared a playful parody featuring a computer-generated Biden, with his face swapped onto Chevy Chase’s iconic Clark Griswold.

In the video, California Rep. Adam Schiff appears as the wacky Cousin Eddie, demanding the turkey neck for himself, while Vice President Kamala Harris delivers her infamous cackle, taking on the role of Eddie’s wife, Catherine. Her role is played by Miriam Flynn in the 1989 classic. The video then shifts to an awkwardly positioned First Lady Jill, captured in an uncomfortable moment.

In the footage, former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, is also seen drinking a glass of wine anxiously next to Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer. In the AI parody, as Biden tries to slice the turkey, it crumbles into a dry mess while the company watches. As reported by the New York Post, Trump then unexpectedly emerges from the carcass in a dramatic outburst, performing his trademark dance moves to the Village People's YMCA— the anthem of his campaign rallies. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is shown giggling while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez watches in disbelief. The song eventually fades as the video comes to a close.