Jill Biden Takes a Dig at Nancy Pelosi, Says “We Were Friends for 50 Years”

Jill Biden is making sure she speaks out her feelings about Nancy Pelosi. The First Lady spoke about how she is “disappointed” in Nancy. Joe Biden, who is stepping down from his position as the President of the United States, was very keen on wanting to be the Democrat electoral candidate for the 2024 elections. Nancy Pelosi backed out when Joe needed people to back him in the race. Pelosi was also very vocal about her doubts about Biden being able to defeat Trump.

What raised an alarm to Biden’s supporters was when Nancy did not give a definite answer after she was asked if she was supporting Joe in his campaign. “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” she shared.

She also noted that Biden will have to come to a conclusion soon because time is of the essence in this matter. The former House speaker concluded by saying, “ We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short.”

The House has unveiled its portrait of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, by Ron Sherr. pic.twitter.com/b5cgL5wIrL — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 15, 2022

After Donald Trump had been elected as president, Pelosi attacked Joe for his move. “Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” Nancy admitted when she appeared as a guest on the New York Times podcast.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Jill Biden made a statement that pointed towards possible animosity towards Pelosi. The First Lady noted that her family has been friends with Nancy for more than a few decades. “We were friends for 50 years,” she added.

“It was disappointing,” she concluded. Jill did not specify what Nancy exactly did that disappointed her. There have been several reports that state that the Biden family is not happy with Pelosi. Biden’s animosity might just be rooted in the fact that his friend and fellow Democrat did not support his campaign.

Jill Biden’s bitter parting shot at Nancy Pelosi after she knifed Joe in the back https://t.co/AmwMYSsHzE pic.twitter.com/HzF2MSoQHg — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 16, 2025

Nancy opened up about the tension between her and the Biden family when she appeared as a guest on the Politics Weekly America podcast. “I’m prayerful about it,” she said in reference to speaking with Joe again.

“I have the greatest respect for him. I think he’s one of the great consequential presidents of our country,” she added later. If Pelosi’s X post is any indication, it seems like the Democrat is ready to make amends with her friends.

Pelosi made a post on Jan 16, 2025 where she credited Biden for being the “most consequential presidents in American history.” She also gave props to Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden jointly by crediting their “wisdom and magnificent leadership.”

Nancy ended the post by writing about how Biden and Harris have ensured that America’s future is “stronger and fairer” through their leadership.

Surprisingly Pelosi isn’t the only Democrat who is in Jill’s bad books. The First Lady and Kamala Harris are rumored to have a feud. The person who pointed it out was Donald Trump’s former advisor, Steve Cortes through a X post of a video of the two women.

In the video, Harris could be seen avoiding interaction with Jill as she shook hands with everyone around her. “It’s safe to say that Jill Biden hates Kamala Harris’s guts,” Steve wrote in the caption accompanying the video. Later Joe and Jill reportedly denied an invitation that Kamala extended for an election night watch party.