Joe Biden’s Presidency is over and so are the first lady responsibilities of Jill Biden.

The wife of the former President is no stranger to the life of politics and the importance of spousal duties that come within the active political circus. But now that Joe Biden is out of the White House, his political career of over 5 decades has more-or-less come to an end. This means that Dr. Biden can finally breathe, and so can her skin!

Dr Jill Biden has not only been a political spouse but also a full-time teacher in community college. These positions come with a responsibility where image is as important as character. To ensure this, Jill Biden was well put together.

With her color-blocked outfits and well-fitted suits, Jill Biden’s makeup never had a smudge, and it was perfect, sometimes to a fault. There have been several moments where renowned makeup artists worked with Jill Biden and swore by her makeup collection.

During a cover shoot for People in 2021, Casey Geren, the makeup artist of the day for Dr. Biden, told the media that the former First Lady was not playing when it came to her makeup products, and she was sporting everything, Giorgi Armani. Jill Biden brought her own products, right from foundation to blush.

There have been times when the former First Lady has posted a few workout pictures without makeup, looking as fresh as she was when she came to Washington lifestyle.

Now that her stint in the White House has come to an end and there are no more cameras following her, Jill Biden seems to be living a more carefree, stress-free, and makeup-free life.

While in the White House, Dr. Biden took good care of their health as she was spotted running in the driveway of the White House. However, Jill Biden’s precise skincare routine remains unknown and many seem to wonder what has led to her glowing skin even without makeup.

No matter how taxing Jill Biden’s routine might have been, it was hard to find flaws in her makeup. But that does not mean she was hiding something as she took care of her skin just like she took care of her students, by being thorough.

According to Tim Quinn, her long-time makeup artist, Biden is a strong supporter of VI Derm Beauty Vitamin C Brightening Concentrate. As reported by Yahoo!, Quinn said that the serum can be used to “address dull complexions.”

This stands as proof that Jill Biden believes in the ‘no makeup is better than good food and skin care’ mantra.

In the past, many First Ladies, when leaving the White House for good, remained out of the public eye due to media exhaustion.

A constant strain on what to wear, what to say, and how to look can be extremely tiring. No wonder we have seen Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Jill Biden taking a break away from the media to give their minds, bodies, and skin some time to recuperate.