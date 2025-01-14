Ten years into marriage, Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson have confirmed that they are separating. The actress broke the news to PEOPLE, confirming rumors of the devastating news. Simpson further disclosed that their concentration will now solely be on the three children they share as they go through this “painful situation.”

Jessica Simpson, in her statement, said, “Eric and I have been living separate lives, working through a difficult situation in our marriage.” She added, “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are so grateful for all the love and support that is coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

According to sources, their last public appearance as a couple was in April 2024, when they vacationed with family in Mexico. The disturbing rumors indicating that all wasn’t well between the couple began shortly after when pictures of Johnson wearing no wedding ring surfaced in November. For her part, Jessica Simpson’s posts on Instagram at the time spoke of tolerating situations she “did not deserve.” Even more, sources close to the couple said they had been living separate lives.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson were introduced by mutual friends in 2010. The two had been dating for four years before exchanging wedding vows in Montecito, California, on July 5, 2014. The three children of the couple are Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5. Notably, Maxwell was a flower girl while Ace was a ring bearer for the 250 guests who attended the ceremony.

Reflecting on their relationship in past interviews, Simpson often highlighted communication as the foundation of their marriage. “I feel like every moment with us, we’re growing as long as we’re communicating, and our love is only deepening,” she once shared. However, she also acknowledged the complexities of their union, saying, “I think the takeaway is that it’s not easy, and every day presents challenges and blessings.”

This is Jessica Simpson’s second celebrity marriage. She was earlier married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2005. The separation news comes as a major development for the star, who has frequently shared aspects of her personal life with the public.

Undeniably, this is a trialsome moment for Simpson and Johnson. However, it is not difficult to notice how the couple has opted to focus on their children’s well-being. Moreover, the couple’s request for understanding and privacy underscores their commitment to handling this transition with grace and care.