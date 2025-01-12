Jessica Alba and Kamala Harris’ ‘Super Creepy’ Instagram Video Had Fans Cringing for All the Wrong Reasons

Jessica Alba‘s recent video on Instagram wasn’t received very well by her fans. The L.A.’s finest star took to her social media to post a video with Kamala Harris to talk about small businesses owned by Latinas. Read more to know why the actress got trolled for her Instagram post.

Alba, who is reportedly getting divorced is under fire for a video she posted on Instagram. The actress who has been married to Cash Warren for almost 17 years is making headlines for appearing in the same frame as Kamala Harris.

Kamala, who was recently seen attending Jimmy Carter’s funeral received just as much backlash as Alba for being in the video. The Democrat was one of the many high-profile political figures seen at the funeral. Some other people on the guest list were Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton.

In the video posted by Alba, she and the politician were seen discussing businesses owned by Latinas. “First of all, Latina small businesses are the fastest growing in the country,” Kamala can be heard saying in the video.

What fans found extremely awkward was Jessica’s reaction to that statement. In the clip, the actress “awkwardly” starts snapping her fingers in the air while looking at the camera. She can also be heard agreeing with the Democrat’s opinion.

“But included in that is that we don’t lack for people who have ambition and have aspirations and dreams and an idea that is a great idea and work ethic,” Harris continues explaining.

Netizens were quick to point out the awkwardness of the situation in the comments section. “I feel embarrassed for Jessica,” one comment read. “This is soo desperate and Jessica Alba standing there looking lost doesn’t help,” another user wrote. Several comments called out the actress for being cringe. “Cringe doesn’t even touch how painfully embarrassing this is,” a commenter noted.

Jessica Alba got the crowd at VP Kamala Harris’ Houston rally fired up! Listen to that crowd chant “we’re not going back! Her speech was worth the watch. Thank you, Jessica, for fighting for democracy and women’s rights! pic.twitter.com/Vg49DMuzlV — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) October 26, 2024

Many others accused her of accepting money to post the video. “Been following you for years, but finally unfollowed, enjoy your paycheck,” a netizen boldly accused. The comments got even more aggressive when it came to Kamala Harris. A user accused her of being “all talk.” Another wrote, “She says so much without saying anything.” Another person accused Kamala of being “full of it.” The video has been liked in 196K people since it was posted. People have also left 14.9K comments on the clip.