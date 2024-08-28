Jesse Watters' Sexist Remarks About Kamala Harris on Live TV Severely Backfire

Jesse Watters has recently gotten under fire for a remark he made about the U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris. According to The Washington Post, while carrying out a discussion on the talk show The Five, the Fox News host commented about Harris' role in the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan back in 2021. Watters appeared to use harsh words to make notes about Harris' skills in handling foreign policy. “We don’t know who she is. We don’t know what she believes,” Watters said on The Five. “She’s going to get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

When his commentary drew backlash, Watters attempted to explain himself and clarify that "he didn't mean anything untoward" by what he said. “There’s been some attention to comments I made on the show yesterday about VP Harris,” he said, per The Washington Post. “People are misconstruing my comments to mean something inappropriate. I wasn’t suggesting anything of a sexual nature. I was expressing my opinion that VP Harris’s current leadership style could be an issue if elected.” His two female co-hosts of the show, Dana Perino and Jeanine Pirro also rebuked him for his crude language while addressing the Vice President.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris)

“Jesse Watters!” Perino exclaimed. “I don’t like that, and I told him to take it back,” Pirro added during the show. Watters tried to defend himself by claiming that he was speaking figuratively. Former Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock also came forward to accuse Watters of his “intentional misogyny against Harris.” “There are many things to worry about, but Kamala being manhandled in the situation room is not one of them,” the ex-wife of Douglas Emhoff, Kerstin Emhoff also spoke in favor of Harris and posted on her X handle.

There are many things to worry about, but Kamala being manhandled in the situation room is not one of them. https://t.co/EGmp5KfpGI — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) August 27, 2024

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile also expressed her disappointment in Watters in an email to The Washington Post. “Simply put: Jesse is a provocateur who intentionally says offensive things to make others uncomfortable,” Brazile wrote. “There have been over 85 female generals in U.S. history with plenty of them still on duty. Perhaps Jesse can properly address them one day.” Watters has a record of making comments about women on live TV and those comments have been slammed for being inappropriate or sexist in the past.

Back in December 2019, Watters garnered more hate when he alleged that female journalists sleep with sources all the time. While participating in yet another discussion in 2024, Watters said that "when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman." Before he started getting slammed by people on social media too, Watters predicted that he would get "heat from his liberal mother" too. “I’m sure my mother will probably go on MSNBC tonight and say, ‘My son, Jesse Watters, made a joke about Kamala Harris being manhandled by generals in the Situation Room. And he has desecrated the memory of our grandfather and it’s just disgusting,’’’ he said, per the news outlet. “I can see my mom doing that.”