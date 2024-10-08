Jesse Watters asks Trump Attorney Alina Habba if 'Women were Attracted to' JD Vance at VP Debate

During a recent appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime, Donald Trump's attorney and senior campaign adviser, Alina Habba found herself in the spotlight as she fielded an unexpected question from the Fox News host. Watters, known for his provocative style, asked Habba whether she thought "women were attracted to" Sen. JD Vance's vice-presidential debate performance against Gov. Tim Walz. Watters questioned, “Well, let me read. Two hoaxes blew up last night. The Walz hoax. He was just like a regular guy, this lovable curmudgeon who was just going to be relatable to the everyday White man that she [Kamala Harris] needed. And that J.D. was this psychopath that was going to turn women off. [But] women are telling me they loved it. Are you hearing that women were attracted to that performance?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Habba (@alina_habba)

As per Mediaite, Habba didn’t hesitate to agree, responding, “Yes, 100%, actually. I have been doing media all day and the feedback I am getting from women is that they didn’t really get to know JD. And in a way, that is a good thing, because this gave him an opportunity to have a little bit more limelight that he probably needed.” Habba contrasted this with Walz, falsely claiming that the Governor had abandoned his military service. She remarked, “He is kind, he is a good husband. He is a great father. And he actually served in the military. Unlike Walz, he didn’t abandon his military and his American service.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Habba (@alina_habba)

She praised Vance as the ideal running mate for Trump and urged viewers to watch the debate, calling it a critical moment for America. She stressed, “So, listen, he was exactly who he is and exactly why President Trump selected him to be his running mate. He is a good addition to the Trump team. He is going to be a great addition to America...”

With the 2024 presidential election less than 35 days away, Habba discussed the looming legal battles Trump is expected to face. Special counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page filing, unsealed just days earlier, revealed new details about Trump’s attempts to influence election officials in swing states following the 2020 election. During the interview, using the platform, Habba accused the Department of Justice (DOJ) of engaging in politically motivated prosecution, dismissing the case as a tactic fueled by 'desperation'; designed to undermine Trump’s campaign, as reported by The Hill.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

She exclaimed, “The Department of Justice has been complicit, and we have said this numerous times...but Americans pay attention: We have 30-plus days until an election. We are going to be hit with an onslaught of fake news. We are going to be hit with an onslaught of litigation. We have to understand one thing: This is called desperation.”